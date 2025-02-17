‘She made sure y’all knew’: Customer goes to complain about ‘cold’ food. Then he sees the server’s tattoo

This article mentions suicide.

A restaurant guest was about to complain about his food’s temperature. However, after noticing a server’s semi-colon tattoo, he stopped himself.

Kambiz (@kambizzzle) delineated why he opted not to pipe up about his cold meal in a TikTok.

“When you wanted to complain that the food is too cold. But this is your server’s tattoo,” a text overlay reads in the TikToker’s video.

The clip shows Kambiz recording himself before quickly showing the server. She’s rocking a face mask, and on the back portion of her left arm is a semi-colon tattoo.

What does the semi-colon tattoo mean?

The significance of this tattoo is rooted in the message of the Project Semicolon Foundation. The group is dedicated to reducing the number of individuals who take their own lives. Furthermore, the organization seeks to provide resources for those struggling with their mental health. This includes individuals who wrestle with the notion of committing suicide along with those left bereaved over loved ones ending their own lives.

According to the website, the semi-colon is a symbol that represents these struggles: “The semicolon has become the universal logo for mental health & suicide prevention around the globe.”

This punctuation mark’s symbolism in tattoo form is also referenced on Dictionary.com, in its “pop culture” section: “A semicolon tattoo is a tattoo of the semicolon punctuation mark (;). [It] is used as a message of affirmation and solidarity with those who have dealt with suicide, depression, addiction, and other mental health issues.”

Why a semi-colon?

Park Slope Therapy also remarked on the meaning behind this tattoo. The healthcare facility attributed its origins to Project Semicolon’s movement. Furthermore, it wrote that individuals sporting these tattoos are signaling they acknowledge mental health struggles.

“These tattoos serve as a sign of solidarity and support. [Acknowledging] individuals who have battled depression, anxiety, self-harm, and other mental health issues,” it stated.

One might wonder why this specific grammatical instrument was selected to signify the movement. And Park Slope Therapy’s explanation reminds me of when I, personally dealt with my own mental health issues years ago. A sign in the therapist’s office I visited read: “Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

According to the healthcare institution, the semicolon is used to represent a “pause, rather than an ending, in one’s life journey.”

Viewers were empathetic

One person seemed to agree with Kambiz’s decision to leave his server alone. “That is in CAPS,” they wrote.

And another expressed that her tattoo was probably visible for a reason: “She made sure y’all knew.”

One TikToker said the clip embodies why it’s important to be considerate of others. “I love this video cause it’s the best representation that you really never know what someone is going through,” they said.

While someone else quipped that they’re going to ink this on their body to have an easier time at work. “I’m getting this tattoo so my tables leave me alone,” they said.

However, at least one user was unsympathetic to the semicolon. “Yea no it’s their job lol,” they penned. Stating that just because one’s struggling with their mental health isn’t a reason for them to not fulfill their duties.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kambiz via TikTok comment for further information.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).



