“I’ve never laughed harder at them trying to find product”: Confused male DoorDashers are filling up Sephora stores thanks to a beauty sale

Male DoorDashers flooded Sephora after the two companies announced a limited-time promotion on the app. The videos are cracking up Sephora regulars.

What was the Sephora x DoorDash sale?

DoorDash offered a one-day sale on July 23, which allowed shoppers to take $50 off a purchase of $100 at Sephora for 8,000 orders.

The sale was exclusive to DashPass members and could not be applied to pick-up orders. That means DoorDashers had to go to the store and select the items in person.

While the makeup store primarily caters to women customers, the sale brought in many male delivery drivers who had to sift through the shelves to pick the exact shade requested on the order.

DoorDash also offers deliveries from beauty stores like LUSH, CVS, Sally Beauty, and Victoria’s Secret.

How did shoppers react?

Several shoppers posted clips of the visibly confused male DoorDashers filling Sephora baskets with makeup and skincare products.

One shopper posted two male DoorDashers standing in front of a shelf of makeup, looking for the right product. On-screen text reads, “The DoorDash Sephora promo has men out here searching for the perfect shade of nude for the girls.”

Another showed the picture her DoorDasher sent her of a long line of men waiting at the Sephora checkout.

One DoorDasher filmed himself in Sephora, sharing his own POV while furrowing his brow as customers walked around him.

“Doing DoorDash and finding out Sephora has an amazing deal today. The hard way,” on-screen text read.

In the comments, viewers praised the male DoorDashers for their effort in an unfamiliar and busy store.

“Didn’t realize the door dashers shopped the order. Presumed the associates did and handed it to them. My male dasher did a great job. Everything was perfect!” one wrote.

“Mine did so good!! He even called and asked if I wanted a diff setting spray bc they didn’t have the one I wanted in stock,” another said.

Others said they “lucked out” by getting a woman DoorDasher.

“I got my order today, delivered at 11am. My dasher was a female so I know that’s why I got everything I ordered,” a commenter said.

“I got lucky, and my dasher was a female. Quick and painless lol,” another wrote.

“My dasher was a women and picked everything in 5 minutes and I live a minute from the mall I got super lucky,” a third added.

