‘You have an advantage’: Self-defense expert shares the one thing you should never do if an intruder enters your home at night

A self-styled self-defense expert gave a tip for dealing with an intruder who breaks into your house at night. However, others aren’t sure if its the best advice.

Orlando, Florida-based creator StrivingDefense (@strivingdefense) posted a video discussing this scenario on Thursday. It recorded more than 1.9 million views as of Friday.

In it, she advises, “If you ever hear an intruder in your home late at night, do not turn the lights on. Leave the lights off. They do not know their way around your house like you do.”

She adds, “With the lights off, you have an advantage. Do not turn the lights on. That’ll only tell them where you are in the house. and now everyone can see everything.”

She also notes that if you can turn your car alarm on from inside the house, you should do that as a possible deterrent to whoever might be in your house.

What other advice does she share?

In the caption accompanying the video, she provides another five pieces of advice. Those include:

1. Stay Quiet and Listen – Try to determine how many intruders there are and where they might be in the house. Avoid making noise that could give away your location.



2. Arm Yourself – If you have a firearm and are trained to use it, be ready, but only use it as a last resort. If not, grab an improvised weapon (like a baseball bat, heavy flashlight, or anything sturdy).



3. Call 911 Immediately – Even if you plan to handle the situation yourself, call emergency services and leave the line open so they can hear what’s happening.



4. Use Shadows and Cover – Move through the house using cover, staying in shadows rather than silhouetting yourself in doorways or open areas.



5. Barricade if Possible – If escape isn’t an option, lock and barricade yourself in a room, preferably with a strong door, and position yourself defensively.



Lights on or off?

The lights-off question was the topic of a Reddit debate in May 2024 on the r/homedefense forum.

“On,” suggested one. “This helps to identify and discourage them. Actions which increase the likeliness that they choose to leave should be prioritized.”

That person went on to argue, “The objective is to minimize the chance you are harmed. They are the risk of harm. The best possible outcome is that they leave, thus removing the biggest risk of harm. The worst outcomes start with forcing an engagement, thus increasing the risk of harm.”

That person also suggested, before turning lights on, to assume a defensive position, barricade if possible, and then threaten to shoot the intruder.

“Lights on where the intruder would likely be, blinding and outlining them like a duck in a shooting gallery,” advised another. “Lights off where you would likely be, concealing you. Since you live there, the lights off would be to your advantage since you know the layout already.”

Another claimed to have created an elaborate deterrent: “I tell Alexa there’s an intruder and all of the smart lights in my house turn red, all of the Alexas say, ‘[Expletive}’s about to go down.’ Then, all of the Alexas play the purge siren.”

Viewers shared their own ideas of self-defense

Commenters weighed in on the advice.



“At the top of your lungs, [say] I’ve been waiting for this my whole life’ and start laughing like a maniac,” one suggested.

“Pull the covers over your head and panic,” advised another.

“My husband works out of town a lot,” someone else started. “I know my house in the dark, weapons and tools hidden throughout, and multiple escape plans… I’m not trapped with them, they’re trapped in here with me.”

6. Use Verbal Deterrence – If safe, yell that you've called the police and that you are armed. This might make the intruder flee. 7. Have an Escape Plan – If you can exit safely through a window or backdoor, do so instead of engaging with the intruder. 8. Use Alarms and Distractions – In addition to your car alarm, use other loud distractions, like triggering a house alarm, breaking glass, or turning on a radio loudly to disorient them. 9. Don't Clear the House Alone – If possible, wait for law enforcement. Going room to room searching for an intruder is extremely dangerous. 10. Have a Family Plan – If you have others in the house, ensure everyone knows what to do in this situation, such as where to hide or escape routes.

One suggested, “At the top of the staircase, always keep 3 cans of paint attached by string to the ceiling.”

That led someone else to quip, “Okay, Home Alone,” referring to the 1990 movie about a boy dealing with a pair of intruders.

Another, who also took an intruder as an occasion to employ Alexa, said, “All I heard was have Alexa blast ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and gear up.”

