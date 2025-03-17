‘It has residues of hexane’: Expert says this is the ‘most dangerous food for your liver.’ It’s not what you think

When you think of foods that could damage your liver, things like alcohol, sugar, and fast food probably come to mind. But a chiropractor on TikTok claims there’s something worse.

According to Dr. Eric Berg (@drbergofficial), a Doctor of Chiropractic, liver enemy No. 1 is seed oil.

Dr. Berg made the claim in a TikTok video that has garnered over 4.9 million views, adding to the ongoing debate about seed oils. Many online health influencers have labeled them as toxic, but Berg takes it further—calling them “the most dangerous food for the liver.”

‘Seed oil rusts your liver‘

In his video, Berg claims the worst thing you can consume for your liver isn’t sugar, processed meat, or saturated fat—it’s unsaturated fat from seed oils.

“This food gets stuck in the liver,” he says. “It’s highly processed. It has residues of something called hexane, which is in gasoline.”

He describes seed oils as “rancid, oxidized,” and something that “acts like it can rust out your organs.”

According to him, consuming these oils leads to inflammation, fibrosis (scar tissue), and buildup in the nervous system and brain. He also claims they take one to two years to fully leave the body.

Berg warns that the way we process seed oils makes them harmful.

“They take soybeans, corn, and add chemicals to extract the oil. Then they have to add more things in it to remove other things using high heat,” he says.

He tells viewers to stop consuming corn, soy, cottonseed, and canola oil. Instead, he recommends olive oil, butter, tallow, or coconut oil.

It’s important to note that, according to his website, Dr. Berg is formally trained in chiropractic, not nutrition.

“Dr. Eric Berg DC is not a medical doctor. He is a chiropractor,” his website disclaimer states. “Dr. Berg and Dr. Berg Nutritionals do not diagnose or treat any medical illness or condition.”

The disclaimer also advises that “before any information contained herein is used to affect any change in behavior, eating habits, or exercise, please consult a qualified healthcare practitioner for a personal health evaluation.”

Are seed oils really so bad?

Most of what Dr. Berg stated in the video doesn’t hold up scientifically.

The scarring of the liver, medically known as cirrhosis, is often caused by other conditions, such as hepatitis or alcohol use disorder.

As the Mayo Clinic explains, “each time the liver is injured—whether by alcohol use disorder or another cause, such as infection—it tries to repair itself. In the process, scar tissue forms.”

While diet does play a role in liver health, experts believe that diets high in saturated fats are linked to liver inflammation, while unsaturated fats, such as those found in seed oils, are generally considered less harmful in this regard.

The oils Dr. Berg recommended as healthier alternatives—tallow, coconut oil, and butter—are high in saturated fats, which in excess could be more harmful to the liver.

Additionally, sugar, which Dr. Berg claims “isn’t as dangerous as” seed oils, is actually a known risk factor for liver inflammation, per WebMD.

Dr. Berg also raises concerns about hexane, a solvent used in oil extraction. While hexane is indeed used in processing, it is mostly evaporated off, and research does not suggest that trace amounts pose a health risk.

Finally, research on canola oil suggests that some vegetable oils may help protect against some liver diseases rather than contributing to them.

Seed oils, however, remain extremely divisive. Many Americans are swearing them off and cities like L.A. and New York, which are notoriously early to diet trends, have seed oil-free restaurants.

Does this mean seed oils are healthy?

Seed oils do pose certain health risks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “they have high levels of omega-6 fats, which can lead to inflammation, and they’re mostly used to make processed and ultra-processed foods, which causes inflammation in the body.”

While seed oils contain omega-6 fats, which some research links to inflammation, they are also commonly found in processed and ultra-processed foods, which have been associated with negative health effects.

The concern isn’t just the oils themselves but how frequently they appear in foods that are already high in fat, sugar, and sodium.

As the Cleveland Clinic explains, “You’re most likely to consume seed oils when you’re eating something that’s already pretty bad for your health—something that’s also full of fat, sugar and sodium.”

To conclude, research suggests focusing on a balanced diet with whole, unprocessed foods. As always, if you’re considering major dietary changes, consulting a healthcare professional is a good idea.

In the comments, users were split on Berg’s claims, with some expressing frustration over changing health advice.

“Seed oils were promoted as the healthy option for decades,” one person pointed out.

Others felt overwhelmed by conflicting nutrition advice. “No idea what to eat anymore,” one user wrote.

Some pushed back against Berg’s statements, urging people to do their own research. “Not true, look at proper research,” another person argued.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Eric Berg via email for comment.

