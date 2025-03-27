‘Def Y2K preppers’: Family does home renovation, removes an interior wall. Then they uncover several sealed buckets

A viral TikTok posted by @juliairvinn is going around after her family discovered something odd behind the same walls they were renovating inside their home.

“We decided to take down a middle wall and just look at what we found,” said Irvinn.

She pans the camera to the construction work being done on the home. Through a narrow opening in the wall you can see a dozen or more containers stacked on top of each other. Irvinn says they were in the wall prior to the renovations and they are completely sealed.

‘You got a prepper’s stash’

Commenters have begun to wonder what explanation could possibly be given for all of these sealed buckets being locked away inside these walls.

One commenter said, “It’s either paint or body parts.” Another commenter says, “Food. You got a prepper’s stash. And if done right the food’s still good.”

Well, comment after comment asks Irvinn to share an update.

In one day’s time, the renovations had already progressed and the narrow opening was completely covered and sealed back away, with the container still inside of the walls. Irvinn says with how narrow the opening was and how sealed tight the containers are, there was no way to get into them. However, she says they have a plan.

Wait, why would there be sealed buckets in an interior wall?

Oftentimes, the most simple explanation is the right one. A similar incident on Reddit led to this consensus reply: “Somebody was lazy with the scraps.”

In other words, the builders left their garbage behind on the jobsite.

“Ended up pulling something like 6 garbage bags worth out of my walls,” another added.

And weird finds for homeowners remain plentiful: In the closet, under the carpet, and even with brand-new builds.

“We’re going to open the other side of the wall,” Said Irvinn. “So this is the closet that backs up to that wall. The plan is to open up this whole wall and then we are going to open up the containers.”

In the video, Irvinn says they planned to do that in a couple of days from the time she posted, but there is still no update.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Irvinn to see if there ever was an answer to the strange containers trapped away in their walls. We’ll keep you posted.

