‘Are they gonna pay rent?!’: Woman orders Scrub Daddy from Costco. Then she sees what she received

When online shopping, purchasing what you think might be a well-loved product on brand-name recognition alone can have cheerfully unintended results. One woman shared how her purchase of a package of Scrub Daddy sponges and scrubbers from Costco Canada was unexpectedly delightful.

In a video with over 582,000 views on TikTok, user @keyosha333 says she purchased a multipack of the sponges knowing that she loved the Scrub Daddy brand. She didn’t realize that she would be bringing the whole Scrub family into her home.

“Oh my god, I ordered Scrub Daddy from Costco, and I see the package. And I recognize that, so I don’t read it any further,” she says in the video. “I just hit ‘order.’ Tell me why the whole family showed up here like it was [an] A&W order? Grandpa, daddy, son, dog? Grandma, mommy, sister, cat? What is this? Scrub family? What is going on?”

What is Scrub Daddy?

Scrub Daddy is a brand of cleaning supplies that comes in fun shapes, often a smiling face.

The original Scrub Daddy is a hard plastic sponge that softens when exposed to warm water and provides an alternative to traditional scrapers and scrubbers like steel wool. The brand has grown to offer a Scrub Mommy, a dual-sided scrubber and sponge, as well as cleaning solutions and other tools to help keep customers homes sparkling.

What is the ‘Scrub family’?

The Scrub Family is a variety package of shaped Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges offered through Costco Canada as a limited-edition item.

As shown in @keyosha333’s video, the variety pack comes with a grandfather, father, son and, dog shape in the Scrub Daddy texture, which softens in warm water and remains stiff in cold water. It also comes with a grandmother, mom, daughter, and cat in the Scrub Mommy texture, which combines the Scrub Daddy scrubber with a soft sponge on one side.

Viewers weigh in

The variety pack was also amusing to many viewers.

“In the clerb we all ScrubFam,” one commenter wrote.

“Whole family said that if Daddy leaves they coming too,” another commenter wrote.

“the way you read off the family members sent me to the moon,” a commenter wrote.

Others highlighted which members of the Scrub Family they found most appealing.

“The cat is actually what convinced me to buy this….” one commenter wrote.

“They’re even doing Dogs are Boys Cats are Girls,” another commenter wrote.

“I got the one with the cat!” a commenter wrote. “That cat one is specifically for washing the cat box.”

@keyosha333 And are they gonna pay rent?! In the scrub we all Fam 🤷🏾‍♀️ ♬ C0D3 by Keyosha – Keyosha³³³🇨🇦

