Terrifying moment amusement park ride violently breaks mid-swing in Saudi Arabia, injuring 23

A ride at a Saudi Arabian amusement park split mid-air, injuring 23 people and triggering widespread concern across social media.

Featured Video

The incident occurred at Green Mountain Park in Taif, a popular tourist destination in the Al Hada region. The attraction, named “360 Degrees,” was operating as usual when a loud cracking sound was heard. Within seconds, a section of the ride broke apart while in motion, causing panic among both riders and bystanders.

According to the Khaleej Times, 23 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical and were transported to nearby hospitals, which declared it a Code Yellow emergency to treat the injured riders. Despite the ride’s failure, the safety harnesses reportedly prevented more severe outcomes.

Advertisement

Shocking footage from an amusement park in Taif, eastern Saudi Arabia, shows a ride called “360” collapsing while full of people. Dozens were injured, some seriously. pic.twitter.com/aiweHPczjs — ME24 – Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) July 31, 2025

What happened at Green Mountain Park in Saudi Arabia

Bystanders captured footage of the moment the ride malfunctioned. As the ride swung on a pendulum, a sudden snapping sound was followed by a visible part detaching and appearing to fly off. Witnesses said that the central pole “recoiled at high speed.” The structure rapidly broke apart, and fortunately, the section of the ride where people were harnessed in fell face-up, reducing injuries.

Advertisement

Emergency services responded quickly, administering first aid and organizing transport for the injured. Saudi authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Officials are expected to assess maintenance records, mechanical components, and operational procedures.

Internet weighs in on ride safety and maintenance

The video was later reposted to Reddit on r/ThatsInsane, where users reacted with disbelief and concern. Many questioned how such a serious mechanical failure could happen during normal operation.

One Redditor commented, “That ride was supposed to go 360°? Yeah, no thanks.” Another added, “Every piece of fun fair/carnival equipment is 100 stress fractures waiting to happen. It’s like a Boeing 777, but not checked or maintained as well.”

Advertisement

u/pds393 wrote, “Went on a version of this ride in old orchard beach in Maine. One of my fondest memories laughing with my friends on it. It was SO fun. And now I will absolutely never go on it again lol.”

Other applauded the ride operator, who prioritized getting herself to safety and calling for help.

“Sometimes, running to notify the people who are actually qualified to help is the best you can do.”

“Even if that operator was a fully qualified trauma doctor they’d only be able to help one person at a time,” said u/P0Rt1ng4Duty. “Running to get help immediately was almost certainly the correct action.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









