‘Make your own bread’: Teacher tries mold experiment using Sara Lee bread with students. Then she checks on it 6 months later

A teacher was stunned after her Sara Lee bread experiment revealed something shocking.

In a viral video that amassed 1.6 million views as of this writing, TikToker Jordyn Harris Kibbe (@jordynharriskibbe) offered up an update on her class’s bread science experiment.

“Here is an update from our October 3rd science experiment,” the teacher explained in the clip while recording her classroom.

Plastic bags with slices of bread were clipped along the bottom of the class’s dry erase board.

“We were trying to see the effects of hand washing,” the teacher explained.

However, it appears the students may have learned another lesson altogether.

School science experiment gone wrong

Though the bread had been in the bags for about a month, the slices showed no signs of decay.

The teacher and her viewers were shocked by the discovery.

“The preservatives are preserving,” the on-screen caption read.

She also said that there was not a “single speck” of anything like mold or other signs of decay on the slices of bread.

Ultimately, Kibbe said she was inspired to make her own bread after the discovery.

Many have warned that the United States allows additives in its breads that are banned elsewhere in the world.

However, the preservatives used in Sara Lee bread, such as calcium propionate and sorbic acid, are generally considered safe for consumption in regulated amounts.

In a stitch video, an expert also weighed in on why there is no mold growth on the bread. She essentially said that mold needs water to proliferate. In the partially sealed plastic bag, the bread simply did not have enough moisture.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comments section, many said their bread also does not degrade no matter how long they keep it.

“Three years ago bread wouldn’t last more than a week and now I’ve noticed our bread will be ‘good’ for over a month,” user Paige Gilmore wrote.

“Your experiment turned into a different one … MAHA,” user KAYA commented.

“I swear I feel like my bread used to mold within a week, and I only bought one loaf. I buy 2 now and they last WEEEEKSSS,” user Haley added.

Others affirmed the need to make fresh bread.

“100% do it because my homemade bread lasts at MOST a week before it gets mold … 4 months is crazy,” user Collean Cooke commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordyn Harris Kibbe via TikTok comment and direct message and Sara Lee by contact form.

