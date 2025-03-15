‘Overall huge bad decision’: Woman buys Samsung Fridge. She didn’t expect this little-known side effect every month

Smart fridges are innovative in a lot of ways, but according to one TikToker, certain brands fail to get the basics right. In a video that has amassed 2.3. million views, creator @darcisan filmed herself holding a heat source near her fridge’s icemaker with the caption: “Reminder to the ice ladies who own a Samsung fridge, it’s been a month, time to defrost your icemaker again.”

Featured Video

With multiple Reddit posts citing the same issue, @darcisan is far from the only person to experience this. Indeed, commenters on the TikTok shared their own solutions for this problem. Many pointed out that Samsung fridges have a “force defrost” feature, with one commenter noting: “There’s a service mode you can put the fridge into forced defrost mode instead of standing there. Takes about 30 min.”

‘I will never buy anything Samsung again’

Other commenters shared their own negative experiences with Samsung appliances. “I will never buy anything Samsung again,” one wrote. “Fridge/Freezer sucks, washer and dryer suck too.”

Advertisement

“Turned off my Samsung fridge ice maker and bought a standalone ice maker,” another claimed. While a third echoed, “Worst fridge I’ve ever owned and last time I buy a Samsung fridge.”

Moreover, further commenters claimed this issue was commonplace with one TikToker writing, “This has been an issue with ice makers inside the refrigerator for years. and I can’t believe people still buy them and then complain when they break.”

Another wrote, “There’s a lawsuit out for Samsung for this issue.”

Advertisement

There was indeed a class-action lawsuit against Samsung for defective ice-makers, which was settled back in 2023. Legal website Lawsuit Update Centre recommends documenting any similar problems with your own Samsung icemaker.

In a follow-up video, @darcisan shared a list of things she “hates” about her Samsung refrigerator, including the defective ice maker, doors that won’t close, a freezer handle bar that broke off, a broken bottom drawer that regularly freezes, a door that doesn’t seal, and a burst water line. She shared in the comments how she purchased this fridge from SEARS in 2017 and had no issues for around 4 years. However, now she has to defrost every month. She added how she even paid for an extended warranty before the chain went out of business.

In a further follow-up, she went to Home Depot to buy a new fridge.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for comment via TikTok comment. We also reached out to Samsung via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.