‘Check the spacing’: Sam’s Club customer exposes little-known hack to make sure you get the freshest rotisserie chicken

A Sam’s Club customer exposes a secret hack to ensure you get the freshest rotisserie chicken possible. However, some viewers are skeptical.

TikTok user Christopher Velasquez (@christophervelasquez956) shares the supposed hack in a video posted on Jan. 31 that has since amassed more than 478,000 views.

Velasquez starts the video by saying, “So, here’s a fun fact for you that a Sam’s employee once told me. On your rotisserie chickens, if you see that they’ve shrunk—see all that space in there?—that means these are from yesterday. “

He continues, “And then you see these ones right here? They’re full. These were made fresh today. Just so you guys know. The more space you see inside the containers? Those were the ones that were made yesterday, and you have your fresh ones that are full.”

Viewers weigh in on Sam’s Club rotisserie chicken hack

In the caption, Velasquez writes, “Sam’s employee once told me that the smaller the chicken looks [it] tells you it was made the day before and fresh made day of are a lot fluffier!”

In the comments section, however, many viewers expressed skepticism about Velasquez’s hack. Many said they don’t see chickens lasting very long around their local Sam’s Club.

One viewer wrote, “They last till the next day in your area?! THey fight for the chicken in my area.”

A second viewer agreed, “Never been in a Sam’s Club where they had chicken after 7 p.m.”

A third viewer suggested you don’t need to go to these lengths to figure out how old the chickens are. “They have the date on all their prepared foods,” the viewer wrote.

Someone else stated, “Definitely not true. I used to work closing and they would give the leftovers to employees and you see them take the chickens out of the oven every time.”

What is the truth about Sam’s Club rotisserie chickens?

According to the Sam’s Club website, its rotisserie chickens contain 19 grams of protein and are made fresh on-site daily.

However, some people are concerned with the apparently diminished size of some chickens. One reviewer on the Sam’s Club website decries what they view as a diminishing return on value.

“They keep getting smaller,” the user wrote eight years ago. “So disappointed. We love Sam’s club and have eaten their rotisserie chickens for many years. Unfortunately we have been so disappointed the last several times we have purchased one as they keep getting smaller.”

There may be something to this. According to Yahoo, grocery stores often use the rotisserie model to get rid of smaller birds they wouldn’t otherwise be able to make a profit on. Other chains, like Costco, acknowledge that their chickens are a loss leader to bring in other business to the stores.

With poultry prices on the rise in general, it’s no surprise that the size of rotisserie chickens is becoming noticeable to some budget-conscious consumers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Velasquez via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Sam’s Club via online contact form for comment.

