“I ain’t never getting my pizza”: Sam’s Club worker launches food at customers—and people are on her side

A Sam’s Club worker went viral in a discount food fight video showing her hurling trays of deli fare at retreating customers. It’s unclear what started the altercation, but it ended with millions of views and thousands of commenters who mostly took the employee’s side.

Too many people have witnessed or experienced customers being cruel to workers, and they enjoyed seeing someone fight back for once.

Food fight at the Florida Sam’s Club

A TikTok video showing this delicious battle gained over 5.4 million views after @belinda.mtz14 posted it to her account on Monday. The 15-second clip shows a worker in an apron and hairnet throwing a pizza box at a pair of customers, followed by a tray of food and condiment packets that ended up splattered all over the floor.

She started to follow the two women as they retreated, shouting at them after one gave her the middle finger. Onlookers watched from a safe distance as the man filming the incident provided entertaining commentary.

“I ain’t never getting my pizza,” he complained.

At the end, as the worker returned to the counter, he offered a prediction for her future.

“She’s fired as f*ck.”

According to the tags on the video, this took place in St. Petersburg, Florida. The TikToker who posted it also thinks this worker will lose her job, but some commenters aren’t so sure.

“I’m on the worker’s side”

Over the years, public sentiment has turned away from “the customer is always right.” Bad behavior among shoppers, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, led many to feel that low-wage workers should have a right to defend themselves.

Though this video begins too late to show what started the Sam’s Club food fight, the vast majority of commenters instinctively took the worker’s side.

“Employees are starting to get tired of the verbal abuse,” wrote TikToker @80wendychavez. “Good for her.”

“These people get too comfortable harassing service workers,” declared @bellissimareina. “Then when we defend ourselves, it’s an issue?”

“The fact they are walking away lets me know they started it, and didnt expect her to finish it,” said @ambryrae.

One commenter even claimed to be a fellow Sam’s Club employee and predicted that the women in the video would not, in fact, get fired.

“As a Sam’s club worker, I’ve seen one of my cafe associates do this,” said @tismgremlin. “She still works for us lol. Believe me, if they are short staffed as badly as we are, she’ll keep her job I can promise you that.”

The footage soon made its way over to the r/TikTokCringe forum on Reddit, where sentiments were largely the same.

“Don’t know the context, but I’m on the workers side,” wrote u/SensitiveOven137.

“It’s funny that when I don’t have context and see customers freaking out I assume they’re assholes, but if a worker freaks out I assume their reaction is a perfectly reasonable escalation of whatever shit they’ve been forced to deal with, unless they’re being racist,” reported u/BaylisAscaris.

Workers fight back against customer abuse

Recent years have graced us with multiple videos showing physical altercations between workers and customers. Especially during this decade, viewers have increasingly sided with the employees, assuming that the customers were the ones who caused the issue.

In 2022, a TikTok post went viral with footage of a fist fight at a drive-thru window. It shows the customer climbing out of her car window as she tried to pull the worker out of the building. The two exchanged furious blows as the customer in line just behind this filmed it.

“My Best Guess is she must have gotten her order wrong,” @djvice joked.

Even if true, this is obviously not grounds for assault. Unfortunately, customers getting physical over food is not an uncommon occurrence anymore. In another Sam’s Club in 2024, one customer attacked a worker who told her she came too late to order a whole pizza.

When employee Cierra Monroe went to get a manager, Andreana McKnight followed her into the kitchen and punched her in the face. Police arrested McKnight after viewing store footage of the incident.

This and a similar attack earlier that same week led Monroe to wish for round-the-clock security.

“I just feel like we need to have security from the moment we open to the moment we close, every day, seven days a week,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @belinda.mtz14 via TikTok and Sam’s Club via contact form.

