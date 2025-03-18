‘Sam’s Club will cut it for you if you ask’: Man buys chuck roll at Sam’s Club for $124.87. Then he shows just how many steaks he can get from it

With the prices of groceries going up, one steak lover is sharing how to get the most bang for your buck using a chuck roll from Sam’s Club.

“This is called a chuck roll,” Ben Guiles (@benjaminguiles) told viewers in a video that’s been viewed over 15.2 million times since February. “You can get it at Sam’s Club for $124.87. $6.48 a pound. 19.27 pounds. What we’re going to do is cut this sucker up into individually sliced steaks.”

Per his TikTok bio, Guiles adheres to the carnivore diet. In other words, he primarily consumes meat, along with certain other foods that come from animals (such as eggs or dairy). He notes that he eats about two steaks per day, which can easily become costly unless you’re a savvy shopper.

That’s where the chuck roll comes in. After slicing off hunks of meat that are approximately one inch thick (and sometimes cut in half, when they get too wide otherwise), the TikToker ends up with a whopping 31 steaks.

“You individually package them in these little quart bags, throw ’em in the fridge—some in the freezer—and feast, my friends,” he said. “The carnivore diet is so much more affordable than people act like it is.”

What is a chuck roll?

Viewers chiming in on Guiles’ video had mixed opinions on his method.

“Bought me a chuck roll last month…..still chewing on the first steak,” one commenter joked.

Chuck roll admittedly isn’t a cut of meat that produces top-tier restaurant-quality steaks. It generally contains both tender and tough meat, which makes it more ideal for ground beef or roasts.

Steak can come from chuck roll, of course, as Guiles showed. But those who are looking for something nice for a special occasion are likely going to prefer sticking to a more tender cut.

Price-saving steak hacks

But Guiles’ video was aimed at people looking for a way of eating more meat on a budget, and that’s something the chuck roll certainly accomplishes. Each of his 31 steaks comes out to a final cost of about $4.03, at a weight of around 9.92 ounces each—if they had been cut evenly.

Depending on where you live and where you shop, buying individually packaged steak can cost exponentially more. That said, there are still some considerations required when shopping the way Guiles suggests, including having a Sam’s Club membership.

“First task: Have $124.87,” wrote one commenter.

“Second hack have enough freezer space to store all the meat,” another pointed out.

For those who can manage all that, this can be a real money-saving hack. And, despite how it seems, you may not even have to practice your steak-slicing skills in the process.

“Pro tip. sams will cut it for you if you ask them,” one user chimed in. “And it’s the same price.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Guiles via TikTok comment.

