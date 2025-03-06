‘What is this?’: Sam’s Club shopper notices 45-pack of Cheez-Its only has 25 bags. Then she starts to open them

A Sam’s Club customer got less than she bargained for when she purchased a 45-pack of Cheez-Its from the big box store.

Instead of getting snacks, Lex (@therealla5989) found something strange: a box with only 25 bags with some showing signs of tampering.

It wasn’t Cheez-Its

In a video viewed over 24,000 times, Lex explains what she found after bringing home a box of Cheez-Its from Sam’s Club.

“I got a box of Cheez-Its from Sam’s Club, so when I first opened the box, I was like, ‘OK, there is definitely not 45 bags in here,” Lex said.

Then, she zooms in on some of the bags in the box. “It looked like some of the bags were open and glued back together with hot glue,” she adds, “and they felt kinda squishy.”

To prove her point, she began to show her viewers bags filled with soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce packets and a powder that looked like a soup mix.

“I just want to show y’all so you know we ain’t crazy,” she said before picking up a few packets and cutting them open. In the first bag, there were a few more sauce packets. The second bag she cut open contained more loose mix and a sweet and sour packet.

“Cheez-Its, y’all got to get it together,” Lex remarked after cutting open the last of the bags.

Many viewers shared their own theories on how the bags ended up that way.

“Most likely…it was a return. and got put back on the shelf,” one said.

“They got their money back and kept the rest that’s all,” a second agreed.

“Somebody probably bought it, ate the cheezits, filled and resealed the bags with random shit for weight and then went back for a refund,” a viewer added.

“Naw, that’s on Sam’s that’s a we ate some and returned the rest. get your money back,” another advised.

How to check for food tampering

According to the Food and Drug Administration, if you’ve already brought food home, then the best way to spot signs of food tampering is to “carefully inspect the product. Don’t use products that are discolored, moldy, have an off odor, or that spurt liquid or foam when the container is opened.” Additionally, the FDA advises avoiding eating or drinking anything that’s already damaged.

These tips may come in handy more often than you think. 360 Training, a food blog, reports that, according to a survey, “nearly 30% of delivery drivers admit to sneaking food from your bags.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lex via TikTok comment, Sam’s Club via email, and Cheez-Its via contact form.

