Advertisement
Trending

“Worldcoin founder says”: Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, is starting to buy into dead internet theory

Said on X, which may be over 80 percent bots.

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
sam altman dead internet theory
Antonello Marangi/Shutterstock

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hinted that he’s coming around to the dead internet theory in an early September post on X. His company gave the world ChatGPT—the large language model (LLM) fueling the epidemic of social media bots and AI slop content—which has many commenters fingering him as the guy who did this.

Featured Video

While it may be considered a conspiracy theory, an increasing number of humans are starting to suspect that the internet is dead, or will be soon.

Sam Altman pronounces the internet dead

In an X post on Sept. 3, 2025, Altman confessed that he “never took the dead internet theory that seriously,” but has come to notice that “there are really a lot of LLM-run twitter accounts now.”

Advertisement

Dead internet theory posits that the proportion of non-human social media accounts and other online content passed the 50 percent mark back in 2016. Full adherents to this theory believe that this represents an intentional and coordinated attempt to push out human activity and control us all via misinformation and propaganda.

The more casual use of the term might refer to a general shift toward an online bot majority. Whether or not there’s a vast conspiracy to control the population, human traffic has been creeping down to the halfway mark for years. In 2024, Imperva Bad Bot Report measured human traffic at just 50.4 percent, with the rest being bot activity.

AI companies are absolutely fueling this shift, and it’s going to cost human money to combat.

Advertisement

“As more AI-enabled tools are introduced, bots will become omnipresent,” Imperva application security general manager Nanhi Singh told Forbes. “Organizations must invest in bot management and API security tools to manage the threat from malicious, automated traffic.”

In 2022, former CIA cyber-operations officer Dan Woods theorized that over 80 percent of X accounts are bots. That was before Musk took over.

“Facebook is nothing but bots”

Whether believers in dead internet theory or not, many users have beaten Sam Altman to the issue. Any amount of social media use these days will bring you face-to-screen with obvious bots.

Advertisement

Altman stating the obvious about X got people talking about the problem yet again.

Reddit comment reading 'Facebook is nothing but bots and fake ai interaction posts. I can’t believe it’s still as popular as it is. Go on there right now. You won’t see anything from your friends. You’ll see an ai beaver save an ambulance that fell off a bridge. You’ll see fake military posts. Ai generated sad people celebrating their birthday in traffic. Jesus in a hospital bed on oxygen. Fake billboards.. it’s all just trash.'
u/starrpamph via Reddit

“Facebook is nothing but bots and fake ai interaction posts,” said Redditor u/starrpamph. “I can’t believe it’s still as popular as it is. Go on there right now. You won’t see anything from your friends.”

Reddit comment reading 'How many AIO or AITA posts have the phrase 'my family is divided' at the end, when it's super obvious the OP is not being unreasonable? Very clear engagement bait.'
u/NameLips via Reddit
Advertisement

“How many AIO or AITA posts have the phrase ‘my family is divided’ at the end, when it’s super obvious the OP is not being unreasonable?” u/NameLips pointed out. “Very clear engagement bait.”

Back on X, users focused on making fun of Altman for being this late to the game he helped invent.

https://twitter.com/taste_of_tbone/status/1963641497762385993

“I wonder why he calls it an LLM instead of ‘AI’ when he’s reflecting on the downsides,” mused @taste_of_tbone.

Advertisement

“Worldcoin founder says ‘never took the dead internet theory that seriously,’” mocked @onetwoval.

Others not-so-subtly accused him of using ChatGPT to generate his tweet.

Tweet reading 'Yeah ok bro' with a screenshot of a ChatGPT prompt response.
@joeco0k/X
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

AI ChatGPT Sam Altman Tech Industry
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot