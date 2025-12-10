“Have things ever been worse?”: Sam Altman said he “cannot imagine” raising a kid without ChatGPT

Sam Altman drew out the AI haters once again by telling Jimmy Fallon he “cannot imagine” raising a baby without ChatGPT. He admitted to relying on the large language model (LLM) to care for his own son, born earlier this year, in an interview that had some going full doomer on a Tuesday.

Fallon, meanwhile, is catching a few strays by having the tech mogul on his show at all.

How to raise a baby without a bot

Altman, whose sister is currently suing him for alleged sexual abuse, appeared for an interview on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The conversation naturally turned to the company he founded, OpenAI, and its flagship product.

Fallon then brought up the billionaire’s eight-month-old son and eventually tied it back to the original subject.

“Do you use ChatGPT when raising your baby?” the host asked.

Altman confirmed that he does and admitted to feeling guilty about using what he called a “genius level” intelligence to ask silly new parent questions. He claimed that ChatGPT is “sitting there, waiting to unravel the mysteries of humanity.”

It’s unclear what the LLM is waiting for. Maybe Altman still hasn’t figured out how to push the “solve all humanity’s problems” button because he can’t raise a child on his own, apparently.

“I cannot imagine … figuring out how to raise a newborn without ChatGPT,” he said. “Clearly, people did it for a long time, no problem.”

Well, some problem.

AI critics can’t hate this enough

The idea of humans over-relying on what we call generative AI has been one of serious concern to many since apps like ChatGPT launched in 2022. It used to be that nervous parents would call their doctor, read a book, or even take an extra couple of minutes to use a search engine and track down a source that looked reliable.

Today, a lot of people are relying on an LLM that scrapes massive amounts of information from the internet and puts together an answer that may have come from a Reddit snark board. The reactions to the Altman interview clip on X have therefore leaned a tad dark.

“Amusing that the main pitch for ChatGPT is telling everyone they are dumb idiots who can’t possibly handle tasks on their own that humans have accomplished on their own since the dawn of time,” said @TheLincoln.

You can literally see Jimmy Fallon’s soul leave his body once he realizes he’s actually being serious 😭 https://t.co/ROk3SdkHWR pic.twitter.com/XohRrGMbP8 — clou_d1 (@synticat0r) December 9, 2025

“You can literally see Jimmy Fallon’s soul leave his body once he realizes he’s actually being serious,” joked @synticat0r.

“I repeat: if we stopped creating new technology ten years ago, or if all of these people simply vanished from the Earth tomorrow, our lives would markedly improve,” claimed @fauxbeatpoet. “A giant weight would be lifted from our collective shoulders.”

Popular user @brndxix simply asked, “Have things ever been worse?”

Meanwhile, some, including writer and producer BenDavid Grabinski, expressed their irritation with Fallon, whom the left has never really forgiven for platforming Donald Trump in 2015.

