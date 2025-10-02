“Are you delusional?”: Salesman records himself brutally clapping back at his “toxic manager”—and the video got him a job offer

An insurance salesman went viral on TikTok after filming himself calling out his critical manager for her own poor sales numbers. The fantasy of confronting a toxic boss always makes a video like this a hit, and this one even got the attention of another insurance agency.

The follow-up “apology” video might be even better than the original.

Talking back to a toxic boss

TikToker Elijah Goodman (@elijahgoodman1) posted his viral video on Monday, gaining over 3.4 million views in two days. It shows him sitting in an office with his phone in his lap, recording as his insurance sales manager berated him for his recent numbers.

“Your numbers over the past several weeks have been disappointing at best,” she said.

Goodman acknowledged having a tough time for the past two weeks, but countered that his year overall has been great. The manager denied this, and then Goodman went on the offensive.

“Remember when you worked in sales?” he asked. “And how bad you were? How horrific you were? And somehow you got promoted to sales manager even though you couldn’t sell a damn thing yourself.”

“Okay, are you delusional?” the manager said.

“Am I delusional?” Goodman echoed. “No, I saw the numbers.”

They then went back and forth for a bit on these numbers before the manager told him to leave.

The next day, after that video did their own numbers, Goodman posted a follow-up saying his bosses had seen it and demanded he post a public apology video. He did post something, but it was not an apology.

“To my sales manager, Bridget, I apologize for absolutely nothing,” he said. “You suck at your job. You don’t deserve the job you have, and the fact that you’re making me publicly apologize for sucking at your job is ridiculous.”

“If this is real, you are a damn legend”

The online response to Goodman’s video has been one-sided, to say the least. Everyone is in Elijah’s corner, assuring him that he won the argument and praising him for that performance, even if they weren’t sure whether it was genuine or staged.

“‘I think you need to leave’ means ‘you win,’” wrote @auroraelectric.

“If this is real, you are a damn legend,” said @asmvensurf36.

Those in sales, however, absolutely believe that the manager could be like that.

“When I was in sales we had a saying: Those who can sell, SELL. Those who can’t, MANAGE,” reported @billymaysshamwow.

The video did well enough on TikTok to spread to X, where the response has been pretty much the same.

“’Am I delusional? No, I saw the numbers’ has me dead,” laughed @Sadmethod.

Perhaps the best response, however, came from another insurance company, and is currently the top comment on Goodman’s video.

“We’re hiring,” wrote Farmers Insurance Chicago.

