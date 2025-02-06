‘I’m abandoning my cart in the aisle’: Safeway shopper goes to ice cream aisle. Then he notices something about the Ben & Jerry’s freezer

The internet has been going into a frenzy about its beloved Ben & Jerry’s. A few people online have noticed that the ice cream is locked. Could this be a decision stewed in political reason or simply just anti-theft measures?

Ben & Jerry’s at Safeway in Seattle

This Safeway supermarket shopper, Art (@maleautism), noticed that several ice cream brands in the aisle had the refrigerator door locked. They captioned their viral video, “Why are they locked up :(.” The video has 7.9 million views and almost 17,000 comments.

“This is the 2nd video I’ve seen where B&J ice cream is locked up !” one comment mentions.

“The day I have to go get someone to unlock a grocery case is the day I’m abandoning my cart in the aisle and going somewhere else,” says another.

“I did some research, it is for security for high end ice cream, lots of stores doing this because people were tampering with it before it was bought. so safety issue, they will open when you,” someone else chimes in.

In a follow-up video, Art mentions that they did not expect their video to go so viral. They also offer more context. They explain that this was in a supermarket in Seattle, that it wasn’t just the Ben & Jerry’s locked up, and that this Safeway generally has robust security measures like having security view your receipt at the door before you exit.

Interestingly enough, a 2022 video posted on Facebook also recalls the ice cream refrigerators being locked up in a supermarket under the Kroger brand.

Internet frenzy

It’s not just Art’s video about locked ice cream that’s circulating TikTok lately. A video posted by @luisguerrero007 with over 47,000 comments also shows Ben & Jerry’s locked up. However, in this case, @luisguerrero007 says it’s only the Ben & Jerry’s that is locked up.

“They trying to stop the movement ##benandjerrys” @luisguerrero007 captions the video.

Could it be because of Ben & Jerry’s political values?

Ben & Jerry’s is not just your regular ice cream company. It has a very public commitment to human rights and diversity to the point where it recently got in hot water with its parent company, Unilever. Unilever blocked a post about the inauguration of President Trump that Ben & Jerry’s made. Ben & Jerry’s fired back by accusing Unilever of censorship.

A New York Post article shows how stores are locking up individual pints of high-end ice cream due to theft.

However, viewers online are worried that Ben & Jerry’s isn’t just being locked up to prevent theft, but that it’s to avoid vandalism of the products by conservatives or an effort by the supermarkets themselves to try and discourage people from buying the ice cream.

Whether the ice cream was locked up for anti-theft reasons or in an effort to dissuade customers, ice cream fans are up in arms online.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Art for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Ben & Jerry’s and Safeway via email.

