“The European mind can’t even comprehend”: Sacrificing Pop-Tarts is now an annual football tradition, and people can’t get enough

Pop-Tarts are being sacrificed at football games again, and it’s the sort of stunt that makes life worth living.

Featured Video

In 2023, the world was changed forever when a live sacrifice occurred on television during the Pop-Tarts Bowl, an annual college football game. A smiling, strawberry Pop-Tart mascot was lowered into a giant toaster and came out ready to eat. The weird, hilarious stunt went viral, and now it’s becoming an American tradition.

This year, two more Pop-Tarts were sacrificed at the annual game, and people can’t get enough.

Advertisement

People react to the latest Pop-Tart sacrifice

The featured Pop-Tart flavors of 2025 were grouped into two teams of three. Team Sprinkles included Protein Slammin’ Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, and Frosted Cookies & Crème. Meanwhile, Team Swirls included Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae.

Fans had the chance to vote on who would be sacrificed between Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls, and the Sprinkles lost. In the end, BYU won the football game and was given a fully functional toaster trophy.

You can check out some reactions to the sacrifice below:

Advertisement

this is the type of shit that almost makes me proud to be an american https://t.co/Dtvme2qE6X — first ethical space cowboy (@cowboybecsbop) December 28, 2025

And I’m proud to be an American / Where at least I know I’m free

I won’t forget the [Pop-Tarts] who died / Who gave that right to me

Lmaooo bruh what is this bowl game? I need to go next year https://t.co/FIJO7N1Ib0 — Queer Latifah 🎄 (@TheAfrocentricI) December 28, 2025

Creating new football fans.

Advertisement

The European mind can’t even comprehend the Poptart Bowl. pic.twitter.com/HH58xRQpAJ — Daydrink (@Daydrinkus) December 28, 2025

This is what the Revolutionary War was all about.

This is why the pop tarts bowl is the best bowl. We sacrifice a poptart to bring in luck for 2026 and united a divided country. We are not just sprinkles or swirls. We are all pop tarts. @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/yaIt9gpfFE — Alex (@Brazil201) December 28, 2025

Pop-Tarts could heal the nation.

Advertisement

The Pop Tarts Bowl is better than the 12 team CFB playoff pic.twitter.com/3sapLKONTF — Top Tier (@TopTierState) December 27, 2025

Where’s the lie?

The essence of an enduring ritual is transformation through loss that becomes gain. The overseers of the Pop Tarts Bowl understand this https://t.co/WqIANHp9qG — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) December 28, 2025

It’s deeper than you think.

Advertisement

But daddy, I love him.

Rest now, brother. We have the watch, and I will see you in Valhalla. https://t.co/ovKNr6Gix2 — Lauren Rinaldi 🧚‍♀️ (@LRinaldiArt) December 28, 2025

We’ll never forget them.