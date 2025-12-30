Advertisement
“The European mind can’t even comprehend”: Sacrificing Pop-Tarts is now an annual football tradition, and people can’t get enough

“Almost makes me proud to be an American.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
poptarts sacrified poptart bowl see you in valhalla

Pop-Tarts are being sacrificed at football games again, and it’s the sort of stunt that makes life worth living.

In 2023, the world was changed forever when a live sacrifice occurred on television during the Pop-Tarts Bowl, an annual college football game. A smiling, strawberry Pop-Tart mascot was lowered into a giant toaster and came out ready to eat. The weird, hilarious stunt went viral, and now it’s becoming an American tradition.

@ESPN/X

This year, two more Pop-Tarts were sacrificed at the annual game, and people can’t get enough.

People react to the latest Pop-Tart sacrifice

The featured Pop-Tart flavors of 2025 were grouped into two teams of three. Team Sprinkles included Protein Slammin’ Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, and Frosted Cookies & Crème. Meanwhile, Team Swirls included Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae.

Fans had the chance to vote on who would be sacrificed between Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls, and the Sprinkles lost. In the end, BYU won the football game and was given a fully functional toaster trophy.

You can check out some reactions to the sacrifice below:

And I’m proud to be an American / Where at least I know I’m free
I won’t forget the [Pop-Tarts] who died / Who gave that right to me

Creating new football fans.

This is what the Revolutionary War was all about.

Pop-Tarts could heal the nation.

Where’s the lie?

It’s deeper than you think.

But daddy, I love him.

We’ll never forget them.

