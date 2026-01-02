PS5 jailbreak rumors turned this obscure Star Wars game into a scalper goldmine

2026 could be a tough year for Sony after gamers reportedly discovered a PlayStation 5 jailbreak method via Star Wars Racer Revenge. The rare 2019 physical release of the 2002 game for the PS4 is rumored to allow owners to “hack” the system to play unauthorized copies of other titles.

Naturally, the price of Star Wars Racer Revenge has skyrocketed.

Revenge of the hackers

The pod racer video game and sequel to Star Wars Episode I: Racer earned mixed reviews after its release in 2002. The PlayStation 2 title joined a long list of little-known games from big franchises and faded into relative obscurity. On Oct. 18, 2019, Limited Run Games put out a limited physical release of Star Wars Racer Revenge for the PS4.

Cut to the start of 2026, and copies are selling for nearly $500 on eBay.

This is due to a widespread rumor that owners can use the disc to “jailbreak” a PS5, allowing it to run pirated games. It’s been over three years since someone discovered such an exploit on Sony’s latest gaming system.

This news comes just days after rumors swirled that the PS5’s ROM keys leaked. The code, in the hands of a skilled hacker, could reveal information about the system’s inner workings. This leaves it vulnerable to jailbreaking.

It’s unclear whether the leak and the rumored Racer Revenge hack are linked, but Sony is definitely having a bad time. The company has yet to comment on the issue, and so far there does not seem to be a public jailbreak tool available, though some X users have promised one to come.

$500 for Star Wars Racer Revenge

Anyone who still owns the 2019 release of Racer Revenge can rejoice, because copies of the game are currently going for $250 or more. The X account Resell News found one that sold for over $500, including shipping.

The standard version of the game sold for just $14.99. That’s quite a return on investment, at least if the rumors prove true—or if you can sell your copy before they’re proven false.

On X, some commenters doubt that the rumored jailbreak is real. A few appear to suspect that scalpers generated the rumors just to drive up the price of a rare game that no one really wanted otherwise.

“$500 because a Reddit thread said ‘trust me bro,’” @SGR5N commented.

“Scalpers cashing in on jailbreak hype rough for legit collectors,” complained @Dizzaract.

Regardless, it’s a good time to be an owner of Star War Racer Revenge, especially if you kept it new in box.

“I bought these in 2021 lmao just found in the closet,” said @EduardoKicks with pics.

Many others compared the rumors to the Nintendo 3DS game Cubic Ninja that caused a similar situation.

“First time?” asked @NXGen461 over an image of the Nintendo game’s box.

