‘Now I know why this was in a pack of 5’: Mom buys son’s clothes at Ross. Then she takes a closer look at his shirt

This baby shirt from Ross is very much giving, “What I ordered versus what I got.” And viewers are kind of into it.

With the rise of online and fast fashion, it’s common to order something that looks great online but ends up being a total dud when it arrives.

But this mom wasn’t expecting to face this phenomenon when shopping in person.

Ross takes ‘Dress for Less’ too literally?

In a viral video with more than 242,000 views, creator Aurora Aylin (@auroraaylin) shared the unfortunate realization she came to about her son’s new attire from Ross. But she didn’t take the mishap too seriously.

In TikTok, Aylin ended up calling herself out more than the budget retailer.

“This is what my cheap a** gets for buying my son’s clothes at Ross,” Aylin said.

In the video, she shows that her objectively adorable son is wearing a shirt that, at first glance, reads “Mommy’s Snuggle Bear” with a cartoon bear drawn in the middle. Aylin explained that it came in a pack of shirts that were all bear themes.

“Aww, Mommy’s Snuggle Bear, that’s so cute,” she initially thought.

But when she looked closer she noticed something was off.

“Bruh. That doesn’t say snuggle, that says ‘sunggle,’” she realized a bit too late. “‘Mommy’s Sunggle Bear.’ What the [expletive] is a sunggle bear?”

“Now I know why that shirt was in a pack of five at Ross for like three bucks,” she added with a slight chuckle.

It seems Ross decided it was willing to compromise grammar over cost.

Mistakes happen

This certainly isn’t the first time a retailer has sold something with a glaring typo. Retailers like Ross, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx are known for offering discounted merchandise either made directly for the store to fit a specific price range or excess stock from other retailers.

Some of these items come with defects, some more glaring than others. But these same defects can be what brings the price of an item down to a more affordable price point.

Here are a few personal examples from commenters on the video:

“My daughter had a dress that said ‘Baby it’s cold butside.’”

“I had a rugrats shirt that said ‘made in the 90s’ it took me a whole year to realize it actually says ‘made the in 90s.’”

“I bought some slippers from Marshalls and didn’t realize it said ‘happy togther’ until a friend pointed it out I triple check everything now.”

“I’m dyslexic I would have never noticed,” a top comment read.

“I didn’t even notice until you pointed it out! & Girl, that’s ok, he’s gonna outgrow it quick anyway. Let him be ur Sunggle bear for now,” a person said.

“Ross, tjmaxx, marshals, etc sell clothes/items that regular department stores cannot due to defects. even if it’s the slightest defect you can’t notice like a stitching,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aylin for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Ross via email.



