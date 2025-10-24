Rob Schneider gets dragged after claiming there were “NO Children’s Hospitals” when he was growing up

Actor Rob Schneider is getting attention the only way he knows how to these days—by saying mind-numbingly stupid things on the internet.

On Thursday, Schneider took to X to make the wild claim that “there were NO Children’s Hospitals when I was a kid. Because kids weren’t sick.”

There were NO Children’s Hospitals when I was a kid.

Because kids weren’t sick. — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) October 23, 2025

A history of children’s hospitals

Schneider was born in 1963. There were children’s hospitals in the U.S. in the ’60s. Children also got sick in that particular era, as they have in every era of human history.

It didn’t take long for his post to get slapped with a community note clarifying just how wrong he was. The note reads: “The claim is false. Children’s hospitals in the US date back to 1855 (e.g., Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 1855; Boston Children’s, 1869). Infant mortality was higher in the 1950s-70s (29.2/1,000 in 1950 vs. 6.1/1,000 in 2010), indicating kids were sick.”

It’s unclear why Schneider opted to make this claim at this particular time. More broadly speaking, he’s taken an anti-science and anti-medicine stance on numerous occasions over the years. In fact, he’s been an anti-vaxxer since long before COVID made it popular among MAGA Republicans, railing against mandatory vaccines in California schools over a decade ago and falsely claiming that vaccines cause autism.

He also hasn’t bothered to issue a correction despite making such an egregiously incorrect statement.

The internet drags Schneider

Clowning on Schneider is such an easy task these days, it almost feels like a waste of time. But as long as he continues sharing obvious misinformation, people will continue to push back.

washed up actor to right wing brainrot strikes again https://t.co/GaAtLvIQtM — matt (@mattxiv) October 23, 2025

“washed up actor to right wing brainrot strikes again,” wrote @mattxiv.

When Rob Schneider was a kid, there were children’s hospitals in America and children certainly did get sick.



In fact, when Rob Schneider was a kid, both child and infant mortality rates in the US were far higher compared to now. https://t.co/V4xBS64C4T pic.twitter.com/VCu2k9H6BK — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 23, 2025

“When Rob Schneider was a kid, there were children’s hospitals in America and children certainly did get sick. In fact, when Rob Schneider was a kid, both child and infant mortality rates in the US were far higher compared to now,” added @Shayan86.

I think what’s most ridiculous about this tweet is that the most famous film this guy has been in revolves around thieves trying to steal money that’s going to be donated to… a children’s hospital, and even features a scene with said hospital. https://t.co/NUVYRvbGrs pic.twitter.com/0emZ70YvTX — Ben Harris (@btharris93) October 23, 2025

@btharris93 quipped, “I think what’s most ridiculous about this tweet is that the most famous film this guy has been in revolves around thieves trying to steal money that’s going to be donated to… a children’s hospital, and even features a scene with said hospital.”

My man Jack cuts it cold. — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@Colonel_Myway) October 23, 2025

“It wasn’t that there were no children’s hospitals,” wrote California Rep. Jack Kimble. “They have been around since before the Civil War. It’s that nobody cared about you enough to take you to one.”

You grew up next to a children’s hospital that opened in 1912 pic.twitter.com/tgiOCSArcA — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) October 23, 2025

“You grew up next to a children’s hospital that opened in 1912,” pointed out @ralphamsden.

It’s an increasing problem that today’s social media environment somehow incentivizes people to deliberately post the most mind-numbingly imbecilic statements. https://t.co/T1tPCDkfBo — Doremus Schafer (@DoremusSchafer) October 23, 2025

“It’s an increasing problem that today’s social media environment somehow incentivizes people to deliberately post the most mind-numbingly imbecilic statements,” wrote @DoremusSchafer.

