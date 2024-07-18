‘It has taken down my quality of life by 20%’: Woman issues warning about LASIK eye surgery

A woman issued a warning about getting LASIK eye surgery. She’s urging others who are considering the procedure to not get it and look into other alternatives.

Jess Shields (@jessshiee) posted a video to TikTok that received over 86,800 views. In it, she shares the details of her experience getting LASIK. She lists the many issues she’s had to deal with since.

She explains in the video that she got the surgery at the beginning of 2022. But ever since then, she says she has experienced “daily eye pain, severe eye dryness, floaters, … tension headaches, night blindness, … and chronic eye cysts.”

Shields says she was a perfect candidate for the surgery. She adds that everything during and right after the procedure went according to plan. She claims that she was told about the risk of eye dryness after LASIK but was also told that it would most likely go away. None of the other side effects were mentioned.

“I kind of wasn’t expecting to have so many adverse side effects because they really make it sound like it’s rare to have issues afterwards,” she explains. She adds that almost everyone she’s spoken to since who’s also had LASIK has similar issues.

“It genuinely has taken down my quality of life by like 20%. And there’s nothing I can do about it,” she says at the end of the video.

Many commenters agreed with Shields and shared the side effects they’ve had since getting LASIK.

“I got LASIK and also regret. My dry eyes are horrible. I used to never know I had eyes, just bad eyesight. Now I’m constantly reminded about my uncomfortable eyes, [especially] as the day goes on,” one person shared.

“I tell everyone this. The halos and night blindness are TERRIBLE for me. One of the worst decisions of my life and I STILL need to wear glasses at night (they hardly help though),” another wrote.

But some commenters also claimed to have had positive outcomes with LASIK.

One person shared, “I’m so sorry you are having all these issues! I got lasik in 2022 as well and it was the best investment I could have done for myself!”

“I had it done and I know a ton of others who have as well. I’m sorry you’re not happy with yours, but I don’t think your experience is common,” another said.

Who is eligible for LASIK eye surgery?

According to the Mayo Clinic, LASIK eye surgery involves the use of a laser to change the shape of the cornea in order for light to refract correctly onto the back of the eye. Candidates for the surgery should have had no major changes in their glasses prescription for at least a year prior to the procedure. They must also be 18 years of age or older.

Patients must also be free from any corneal diseases such as keratoconus, or any autoimmune disorders, and their cornea must be thick enough for the surgeon to perform the procedure.

Risks and complications

While the effects of LASIK should last for many years, and even decades, some patients, like Shields, report worsening eyesight a few years after getting the procedure. Patients may also still require glasses in low-light conditions.

There are also a number of complications that can arise after getting the procedure like dry eyes, experiencing halos or double vision, Blepharitis, astigmatism, corneal ectasia (when the cornea becomes too thin and weak), infections, and even vision loss.

Complaints from other TikTokers

Since techniques and technology are constantly changing, the long term effects of LASIK are still unclear, which is why some risks are downplayed by surgeons. However, a number of LASIK patients have taken to social media to warn others of the risks they’ve experienced.

A Gen Z patient reported that she was left with the eyesight of a 50-year old at just 22. Another woman complained that she experienced chronic pain since her surgery five years ago, and yet another said her corneas had thinned so much after her procedure, she could not get corrective surgery to fix the problem and has to test her eye annually as she’s at risk of developing corneal ectasia.

Why one doctor won’t get LASIK

While many people have issued warnings about LASIK on social media, online users are still divided over the procedure. However, even an eye doctor recently warned that the surgery is not for everyone.

Dr. Jovi Boparai says, ““LASIK surgery can be a great option for some patients. I’ve personally done LASIK on many patients with great outcomes. In my specific case, I haven’t had LASIK because my corneas are too thin.”

He adds, “If your corneas are too thin, it can sometimes lead to some undesired side effects.”

Other options to LASIK eye surgery

If you need corrective eye surgery but aren’t sure about getting LASIK, there are other options you can consider.

In Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), instead of reshaping the cornea, the top surface called the epithelium is removed. PRK can have longer recovery times than LASIK, but it can be a better option for those with thin corneas.

Small-incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) is a newer type of procedure that uses a laser to create a lens-shaped tissue below the surface of the cornea, and reshape it in that way.

Intraocular lenses, which are corrective lenses surgically inserted in the eye, are yet another option. This procedure is routinely a part of cataract removal surgery and is a good option for older adults.

