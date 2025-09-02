“Leave them alone”: Why the Irish YouTuber who visited an isolated Indonesian “cannibal” tribe for views is so dangerous for all involved

YouTuber Dara Tah nearly got himself in serious trouble after posting a video where he tried to make contact with what he called a “cannibal tribe” in Papua, Indonesia.

Tah, an Ireland-based personality known for thrill-seeking stunts, has openly said he wants to be “Ireland’s biggest YouTuber ever.” Earlier this month, he decided the way to get there was by showing up uninvited to an isolated indigenous community.

“Just tried to make contact with a cannibal tribe LOL [I] will try again tomorrow,” he bragged in the caption of his post. The video has since pulled in more than 19 million views.

What happened?

As we previously reported, the footage shows Tah and a small crew edging toward the tribe by boat as several men point massive bows and arrows at them.

“I think they’re pointing bows and arrows at us, bro,” one crew member said nervously.

“Seriously, this is terrifying,” Tah mutters, raising a shaky hand in a wave.

Hoping to “bargain” his way in, Tah dangles packets of salt in the air.

“I’ve got salt!” the YouTuber called out, offering it to a member of the tribe.

His local fixer, a man named Demi, had reportedly insisted that’s the only way the outsiders might be tolerated. But the stunt backfired. After tasting the salt and spitting it out, one tribesman glares at Tah.

“Oh God, he doesn’t look like he likes that. All right, guys, let’s move back, maybe,” Tah said as Demi apologized: “I’m sorry I took you here.”

The crew quickly retreats, shaken and clearly unwelcome. Tah promised he would “try again” another time, but the reckless spectacle triggered swift backlash online.

Contacting remote or “uncontacted” tribes is dangerous, but not in the sensationalist way it’s often portrayed. The idea that these groups are savage or eager to eat outsiders is usually rooted in colonial myths.

According to Survival International, which fights for Indigenous and tribal peoples’ rights, the real dangers are disease, violence, cultural destruction—and in sporadic cases, ritual cannibalism.

For the tribes themselves, the risks are far greater. With no immunity to common illnesses, a single encounter with an outsider can trigger an epidemic that wipes out much of their population. In some cases, outsiders also bring disruption—loss of land, displacement by loggers or miners, and the collapse of cultural traditions and knowledge.

Uninvited visitors also face their own threats. Some tribes are hostile to newcomers and will defend their territory with deadly force, as the Sentinelese do on North Sentinel Island. And while cannibalism is not the rampant danger it’s often made out to be, it has existed in isolated ritual contexts. In rare cases, outsiders have faced risks from such practices, though stories of “man-eating tribes” were more often invented or exaggerated to justify colonial exploitation.

That said, there’s no safe, ethical, or logical reason to initiate contact. The most responsible approach is to respect their isolation, acknowledging their unique way of life and the potential harm that contact can bring, rather than chase clicks.

Viewers chide YouTuber over the dumb stunt

Viewers are blasting YouTuber Dara Tah over what many called a reckless stunt—especially after he described the group as a tribe of “cannibals.”

“Did you just intrude [on] their land for content and call them scary? Lol,” one person asked.

“Leave them alone,” another wrote.

“THEY ARE NOT CANNIBALS, THEY’RE JUST PEOPLE LIVING A PEACEFUL LIFE,” a third woman said.

Some accused Tah of staging the encounter, while others mocked the idea that risking his life for salt packets was worth it.

“Bruh, you risked your life for what?” one commenter asked.

“Risking your life by giving them salt,” another added.

A few tried to make light of the bizarre offering, joking that maybe the problem wasn’t the approach but the menu.

“Salt? At least give him a cookie or something,” one quipped.

“Next time, bring them fruit or chocolate,” another suggested.

“Should’ve [given] them some McDonald’s,” a third added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tah via a comment on TikTok.

