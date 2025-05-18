“I wish I knew before I was in my 30s”: You’ve been using tape measures wrong. Here’s why

You don’t have to bend the blade in your tape measure anymore. That’s because popular TikToker Sidney Raz (@sidneyraz), who shares life hacks he’s learning in his 30s, just shared some very helpful newfound knowledge with the masses.

“Here’s something I wish I knew before I was in my 30s,” Raz, who has over 4.5 million followers, kicks off his video.

“Tape measures have their length on them,” he exclaims before taking a closer look at the case on the tape measure and reading aloud in a strained voice, “3 inches.”

He then demonstrates how useful this knowledge can be when applied. Raz measures the length of a windowsill. He pulls 29 inches of the blade out, and instead of bending the blade to get the windowsill’s full measurements, he uses the case to measure the rest.

“39 plus 3 is 42,” he says. “That was so much easier.”

“This makes sense but i’m not happy about it so please let me know that I’m not alone,” Raz added in the caption.

He isn’t the only one

His video has 2 million views, and viewers shared they didn’t fully comprehend Raz’s point until the second half of his video when he demonstrated.

“Me a few seconds later: oh, wait what?!” one said.

“I was like yeah, 25 feet? How did you not know… then… then… UUGGGGHHHHH,” another shared.

“I have wasted 52 years of my life folding a tape measure into corners. I feel like I have been robbed of my precious time. This is the most valuable piece of information I have ever received,” a third said.

This tidbit of information has gone viral online in the past. One Redditor posted it to the r/LifeProTips subreddit in 2019. Commenters on the post were less appreciative of the tip and admitted to being set in their ways.

“I’m still gonna bend it,” the top comment, with 833 upvotes, read.

“I’m voting up, but I will never do this,” another wrote.

“Been a carpenter for 20 years and not a single tradesperson I know does this,” a third shared.

