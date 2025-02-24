Woman goes to get her first oil change. Then they ask her to rev it up to 2,000 RPMs and hold it for 2 seconds

A first-time oil change can be nerve-wracking, but one woman witnessed a hilariously unexpected moment during her sister’s first experience.

On Jan. 4, the TikTok account @spammyspamacnt shared the video retelling the moment it went wrong when a mechanic asked her sister to rev the engine. Since its release, the clip has garnered over 638,000 views.

In the video, Spammyspamacnt and her sister sit inside a car, recounting the hilarious moment when she had to rev her engine during an oil change. With a laugh, she said, “She just got her oil changed for the first time and they told her to rev it up to 2,000 RPMs and hold it for two seconds and she didn’t know what that meant. She revved it up to 5,000 and just—”

Her sister jumps in, correcting, “It was like three…”

Still laughing, Spammyspamacnt continued, “It’s like 5,000 one second and the car goes—” before ending the video with an exaggerated revving noise.

Some stood in solidarity with @spammyspamacnt’s sister in the comment section.

“To be fair, no one has ever asked me to do that and I also would not know what that means,” one person admitted.

Another said, “If she feels bad, I started my car during the oil change and the guy was like ‘TURN IT OFF TURN IT OFF.’”

Tagging a friend, someone else wrote, “REMEMBER WHEN I DID THIS?”

Others, however, defended her confusion, arguing that revving the engine during an oil change isn’t standard practice.

“That’s absolutely not a thing, never go there again [rolling on the floor laughing emoji],” a commenter said.

Another, claiming to be a master technician, warned, “[…] do not ever rev your car up right after getting the oil change. Easiest way to prematurely grenade the engine.”

Is revving your engine during an oil change necessary?

Revving your engine during an oil change is generally unnecessary and can sometimes even be harmful to your car. While some mechanics may ask you to rev it slightly to help circulate the oil or check for leaks, it’s not a standard practice and is rarely required. In most cases, you can complete an oil change without ever touching the gas pedal.

The spammyspamacnt TikTok account did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for a statement via TikTok comments.

