A restaurant worker turned to Reddit after learning their earned tips would go to a colleague’s mother’s funeral costs without their consent.

While there may have been an empathetic reason for the move, the Internet is weighing in about the ramifications of taking away a worker’s hard-earned tips.

Manager reallocates tips without consent

In a post on the r/mildlyinfuriating Subreddit, Redditor u/Sea-Isopod696 expressed frustration after receiving a message from their manager.

The message revealed that the restaurant would not distribute earned monthly tips to workers as usual. Instead, management planned to give all staff tips to one employee, Janice, whose mother had recently passed away.

The Redditor explained they had been depending on the tips to buy essentials like blankets, pillows, and dog food. They had just moved into a new place and had little more than a mattress. “I’ve also been eating just ramen for the past couple of days,” they wrote. “I was looking forward to get[ting] my share so my dog and I can eat something decent.”

Despite these hardships, they said they were made to feel guilty. When they contacted their manager, they learned that “most of [their] colleagues agreed to give theirs.” This left them conflicted and upset. “I feel like a horrible person for wanting my share,” they admitted.

Was management’s decision legal?

While acts of generosity among coworkers can be heartwarming, Reddit users quickly raised legal concerns. Tip pooling is allowed in many states, but only under certain rules. Employers typically must inform employees and cannot withhold or redirect tips without consent.

In this case, the OP said they weren’t consulted. They found out only after the decision had been made. If that’s true, the employer may be violating federal or state labor laws.

Even if the decision came from a good place, several commenters stressed that consent and transparency are non-negotiable when it comes to wages.

Reactions to the post

The Reddit community overwhelmingly supported the worker. While many expressed sympathy for their coworker Janice, they agreed that the situation was unfair to the OP.

One commenter wrote, “That’s actually illegal. Sorry for Janice, but that is not legit.”

Others shared similar experiences, describing how management sometimes takes advantage of peer pressure to make unilateral decisions. Many emphasized that the poster should not feel guilty.

“Umm yeah buy a card, have everyone donate a few bucks, but just straight up deciding for everyone to take all their tips/wages… naw. Stand up and advocate for yourself,” another Redditor wrote.

Some even encouraged the OP to report the incident to their local labor board.

u/NurseKaila pointed out, “Your manager is stealing from the tip money. No question. Report this BS to your Department of Labor ASAP. For bonus points, include the screenshot. Kelly is about to change her tune about the whole ‘they need money more than we do’ when she’s unemployed.”

Though the worker still wrestled with guilt, fellow Redditor made one thing clear: compassion shouldn’t come at the cost of another struggling person’s livelihood.

