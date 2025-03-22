‘It’s a cheese drawer’: Expert says most people use their refrigerators’ crisper drawers wrong. Then he reveals the right way

Have you ever bought a bag of baby carrots only for them to look like dried corpse fingers after a few days? Or maybe you purchased what you thought were fresh tomatoes that soon became a soppy mess shortly after?

Featured Video

The problem may not be with a shady produce distributor shilling gross wares to your supermarket. Instead, it may have to do with how you’re using the tiny vent inside of your refrigerator’s crisper drawers.

An employee for TA Appliances (@taappliances) shared why this might be the case. In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 93,000 views, he says it boils down to how damp, or dry, these bins get.

Humidity

The video begins with the employee walking through the aisles of an appliance retailer’s showroom floor.

Advertisement

“Here’s something I didn’t know until I started working at an appliance store,” he says. “I never knew that most people are actually using their crisper drawers in their refrigerators wrong.”

According to the sales rep, the vents in these drawers help regulate their internal humidity levels. Due to variable biological reactions different foods have, humidity levels can affect their freshness lifespans.

“A lot of people set their humidity control to the wrong setting,” he says. “Or don’t use it at all when they’re adding fruits and vegetables to their crisper drawers.”

First, he gives examples of foods that benefit from trapped humidity.

Advertisement

“When you’re storing leafy vegetables such as lettuce or things like broccoli, cucumber, carrots, and vegetables like that,” he advises, “You wanna have those vents closed off.”

The creator says this way, the “humidity stays inside of their crisper drawer.” Doing this, ensures “you don’t have to worry about your vegetables drying out,” the store worker says. Conversely, you’ll want to ensure these drawer vents are opened.

Ripening

Next, the TA rep rattles off some examples of food that’ll benefit from this distinction. Basically, any produce that is prone to over-ripening should be aired out. “

Advertisement

However, for fruits such as apples, pears, and peaches and soft vegetables that are more likely to get overripe and go mushy, such as peppers,” he says, “You’re gonna wanna set that vent to be more open.”

He says the reason for this is because the ethylene gas that is building up will be released.

“Ethylene gas causes fruits and vegetables to ripen more,” he explains. “Meaning keeping that gas trapped in is going to cause your fruits and vegetables to go mushy faster. Who knew?”

The TikToker’s PSA coincides with an explanation of their efficacy from The Maids. According to the home cleaning website, “high humidity equals a closed window, low humidity equals an open window.” Furthermore, folks who want to fine-tune the humidity levels of these drawers can adjust the vent’s openness to their liking.

Advertisement

Additionally, the company’s piece on the appliance fixture delved into which foods benefit and are harmed by humidity. Like the TA employee, the business recommends putting “leafy vegetables” and produce that “wilts” in a humid environment. So keep that vent closed for spinach and kale. But crack it open if you’ve got some pears or watermelon you want to keep fresher for longer.

Ethylene

Moreover, Penn State University also published a piece discussing how folks are unintentionally “gassing” their produce. The write-up refers to the ethylene reaction discussed by the TA worker in his TikTok clip. A professor for the University, Peter Ferretti, pointed to the aforementioned ethylene reaction.

What’s more, is that this ethylene release doesn’t just adversely affect the produce that releases it. Even other foods that may not emit ethylene can suffer the consequences of this gas. By nature of proximity to this gassy produce, they, too, can over-ripen more quickly.

Advertisement

“Ethylene is a gaseous ripening agent released by most fruits and some vegetables. Even in the reduced temperatures within a refrigerator, the gas can cause produce to wilt, spot or go bad,” it writes.

Viewers had differing opinions

Viewers had varying reactions. One didn’t seem to appreciate the man’s knowledge on this particular subject matter. “Oh stop….its a cheese drawer,” they penned.

However, others were grateful for the knowledge being shared. One wrote, “Finally someone tells me how this works! Thanks.”

Advertisement

Someone else added, “Good to know because I was doing the exact opposite.”

Another person stated that they utilized the cubbies for an entirely different kind of product, however. “I put energy drinks in my crisper so what’s that setting?” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to TA Appliances via email for further comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.