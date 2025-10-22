“Wanted to tell them to stop”: Olive Garden worker shares obscenely long receipt from diners who pushed the “never-ending pasta bowl” deal too far

When Olive Garden brought back its beloved Never-Ending Pasta Bowl this fall, diners wasted no time testing its limits, much to the chagrin of servers everywhere.

While most people grab a few refills before calling it quits, one Redditor claimed a group of guests took things to the extreme. The receipt to prove it was so long, it looked like a CVS coupon.

Olive Garden’s “Never-Ending Pasta Bowl” deal

Running through Nov. 16, 2025, the promotion allows guests to mix and match sauces and pasta types without limit. This year’s lineup introduced a new option: the Spicy Three-Meat Sauce, which the chain described as a blend of chili flakes, cherry peppers, red bell pepper, pepperoni, red wine, garlic, herbs, and homemade meat sauce.

Although the deal’s price has stayed frozen since 2022, diners’ enthusiasm clearly hasn’t cooled off. Across social media, people shared both excitement and disbelief over how much food others could consume in one sitting.

Folks online documented how far they could stretch the $13.99 all-you-can-eat deal, which includes unlimited soup or salad, breadsticks, and endless pasta refills. Despite rising food costs, Olive Garden said in the deal’s announcement that it’s “keeping the price of its most beloved offer exactly the same.”

Internet reacts to absurdly long Olive Garden receipt

Redditor u/TheShoobster420 posted a photo of the extensive receipt in r/olivegarden with the caption, “This never-ending pasta gotta stop.”

They added, “Never had a table get this many refills. It was my coworkers table and they were obv hoarding it. He wanted to tell them to stop but the table was too big and it was slow so he didn’t want to compromise his tip.”

The post quickly drew a wave of reactions. Many users questioned the sheer amount of pasta consumed. One commenter, u/hamncheesecroissantt, wrote, “Are these people just perpetually constipated because how can you even eat that much pasta without having a life threatening bowel obstruction.”

Another, u/accidentalscientist_, added, “I hope they were stashing leftovers in a purse or something because I cannot imagine eating more than 2 bowls max […] they probably felt like they were gonna die all night long from the fullness, bloating, and gas.”

Some admitted they fully understood the mindset. u/richyoung1994 confessed, “im one of these people. Its diabolical how much pasta i can put down. Il eat it till i feel sick. Im so weak for it lmao.”

However, others sympathized with the staff. u/Boring_Emergency7973 pointed out, “I’d like to point out this tab is about $180-$200 […] there is no world where that amount of work warrants the pay.” They went on to explain how tough endless-meal tables can be for servers, adding that “you can probably find a place down the road working half as hard and make x3 as much.”

u/TheShoobster420 did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Reddit DM.

