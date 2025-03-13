‘I was so excited’: Woman approaches Red Bull car to receive free can. Then the worker hands her this

It’s like an ice cream truck for adults—but without the characteristic jingle.

Painted in silver and blue and typically accompanied by a large sculptural element shaped like a can of the energy drink, Red Bull energy drink cars are a common sight around major metropolitan areas.

In a video that has drawn over 283,000 views on TikTok, user Alejandra (@alejandruh05) shows the moment her dreams of getting a free can of Red Bull from the branded car. With no other videos posted to this account, it appears that she made her TikTok debut to share how upset she was about the type of energy drink she received.

The video shows the poster being handed a can of sugar-free Red Bull, which apparently was not what she wanted.

“I was so excited to finally bump into a Red Bull car…just for them to give me this trash,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The poster clarified in her caption that the “trash” she referred to was a sugar-free Red Bull, with the telltale light blue flashing in the video.

“Say what you want zero sugar energy drinks taste gross,” the poster wrote.

Can you really just get a Red Bull from branded vehicles?

This poster is not the first to test the theory—and based on repeat “experiments,” it looks like the answer is yes, most of the time, as long as someone is there to hand it to you.

Previously, another fan of the beverage shared a video of herself walking up to a branded Red Bull vehicle that she saw in her community and chose to see if she could open the trunk to grab herself a beverage while out and about.

This method, as commenters who say they’ve driven the Red Bull cars wrote to that poster, is generally not recommended.

What kind of vehicle is used for the Red Bull cars?

They are modified Mini Coopers, produced specifically for the Wings team.

This is a marketing team of Red Bull employees who drive the cars, passing out samples of the energy drink to different communities and spreading awareness of the brand.

The program typically hires college students to market toward the brand’s target demographic.

‘I’m taking the free Red Bull.’

Some commented on the video that they would be happy to receive a sugar-free Red Bull, even if it was not their first choice.

“In this economy i’m taking the free redbull no matter what one it is,” one commenter wrote.

“If you don’t want it I’ll have it,” another said.

“It’s free what do you expect,” a further user wrote.

Others were much in agreement with the poster, who said she simply wanted the regular version of the beverage and that it’s what she expected based on the color that the car was wrapped in.

“When you’re already drinking the shitiest drink,it could he sweetened with crocodile piss and not be any worse,” one user wrote.

“Not all zero energy drinks suck,” another said. “But red bulls sure does.”

