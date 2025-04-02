‘My whole life is a lie’: Woman exposes ‘real way’ to use potato peeler. Then she tests it on a cucumber

You might be only using your carrot or potato peeler to a fraction of its capacity.

Featured Video

That’s the warning baked into a video created by Kelly Kruger Brooks (@kellykrugerbrooks), who showed off the “correct” way to use a peeler in a way that caught a lot of people’s attention. Since going up with her TikTok video showing what she claims is the proper peeling technique on Sunday, she’s drawn in more than 1.3 million views as of this writing.

“Do you know why it swivels?” she asks, holding up a typical version of the common kitchen tool. “You guys have any idea why it swivels and why there’s a blade on each side?”

After being interrupted by her child and an abrupt edit, she reveals why—to enable it to be used in a back-and-forth motion. Holding a cucumber in one hand, she rakes the peeler back and forth vigorously across its surface to extricate some of the peel.

Advertisement

“And that’s how you do it really quickly, and that is why it has a blade on both sides and why it swivels.”

Is this really the right way to use a peeler?

According to The Kitchn, a TikTok video from 2023 also showed the “correct” way to use a peeler, which writer Dante Parker took as conclusive.

“In the video, the content creator — who specializes in delivering content around dinner recipes and kitchen tools — goes on to demonstrate the wrong way of using a potato peeler: slicing only in a forward motion, letting the skin peel and fall forward, away from the body (the way I had been using it for my entire life),” Parker writes.

Advertisement

“But the correct way to use a potato peeler — or any vegetable peeler, for that matter — is to hold the peeler against the potato, slicing back and forth while never lifting the blade. Simple. Why did I never think of doing this myself? I don’t know. Will I try this on my next potato? Definitely.”

But the Taste of Home site advises the “wrong way” in a step-by-step article. The advice to peel in one direction — away from you — is mindful of safety. (A peeler, while not the sharpest tool in your kitchen, does have a blade, after all.)

“Making sure that your fingers are out of the way, run the peeler’s blade along the surface of the potato. We like to hold the potato at a slight angle downward and run the blade down toward the cutting board (away from us) for maximum safety.”

It did address the both-directions method, observing, “While we generally suggest peeling a potato away from your body for safety, it is possible to peel a potato in both directions if you have a peeler with a double-sided blade.” But it also reiterated the need for safety.

Advertisement

What people thought

A few people opined that making quick work of the peeling didn’t exactly constitute making good work of it.

“And thaaaatt is how you waste half the cucumber,” one observed.

Advertisement

“Oh gosh,” another exclaimed. “Am I the only one having anxiety over the wastage?”

“Nope,” someone else critiqued. “You would peel more than just the skin that way.”

But a few people applauded the technique.

“My whole life is a lie,” said one.

Advertisement

Another pointed out, “And that’s how I told my mom how to peel the veggies and fruits.”

Finally, one provided a safety warning: “I have this same peeler & last night I peeled a huge chunk out of my finger.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.