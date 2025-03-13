‘I only drink Arizona now’: Shopper tries to buy Razzleberry Peace Tea. Then they notice something unusual about the can

In a recent viral video, TikToker Kiera (@weird_autumn) made a surprising discovery about Razzleberry Peace Tea.

“You guys, they changed Peace Tea,” Kiera stresses.

“OK, look at this,” they instruct, placing two cans of Razzleberry Peace Tea next to each other.

One can is larger, and the other is shorter. Kiera refers to the larger can as the “regular Peace Tea can” and the smaller one as the “new Peace Tea can.”

They then read the ingredients of the “regular Peace Tea can.”

“Tea, cane sugar, and natural flavors,” Kiera reads, before moving to the new can’s ingredients, “high fructose corn syrup and all of this crazy stuff.”

In the caption of the video, Kiera writes, “My favorite beverage what have they DONE!?!? Peace tea, I’ll never forgive u for this!!”

The video quickly went viral, with 3.8 million views and thousands of comments, many from viewers who shared Kiera’s frustration.

“This is actually devastating news,” one viewer commented.

“HIGH FRUCTOSE FROM CANE SUGAR—would no longer give them my money!” one viewer shared.

Another added, “Looks like your tea is now a soda!”

Many echoed similar sentiments: “Literally never buying again. You’re making me buy smaller, shittier drinks for the same price? Pass!”

Several viewers linked the change to shrinkflation.

“Shrinkflation AND poisonous additions in 1 update??? The devs are cooking today,” a viewer argued.

Shrinkflation and its impact

Shrinkflation, according to Investopedia, is the practice of reducing the size of a product while keeping its price the same, sometimes alongside a reduction in quality.

Peace Tea is owned by Coca-Cola, which was recently called out by Congress for its “pattern of profiteering off consumers through ‘shrinkflation’ and dodging taxes on those price-gouging profits,” according to USA Today. It argued that “Coca-Cola, they said, used ‘package innovation’ to sell ‘less soda for the same price.’”

@weird_autumn my favorite beverage what have they DONE!?!? peace tea i’ll never forgive u for this ♬ original sound – ✩₊˚.⋆kiera☾⋆⁺₊✧

The Arizona Tea alternative to Peace Tea

Many viewers of Kiera’s video recommended Arizona Tea as an alternative to Peace Tea, praising its natural and simple ingredients.

“This is why I always stuck by Arizona Ice Tea… They aren’t sellouts … they even added a report line for anyone selling it for more than .99,” one viewer shared.

“1. Peace Tea is owned by the Coca-Cola company, big sad. 2. Arizona Tea is always there for you,” another commented.

According to Arizona Tea’s website, its tea is “100% natural” and is sweetened with “real sugar.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kiera via TikTok comment and Coca-Cola via email.

