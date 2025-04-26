Woman gives man her Ray-Ban Meta glasses to vlog their date. Then she accidentally discovers she’s the other woman

One woman’s dating journey has TikTokers in a chokehold. Keke (@keepingup.withkeke) has over 17 million likes on her account, most of which can be attributed to the dating horror stories she shares with her thousands of followers.

Featured Video

Her latest “do it for the plot” moment earned her more than 5 million views across a series of TikToks.

What is ‘do it for the plot?’

The phrase Keke lives by is “do it for the plot,” which refers to just doing adventurous/risky things in life just for the fun of it or to collect anecdotes to share with friends later. Her experience with her date in Los Angeles ended up becoming one of those moments.

Advertisement

The saga all started when Keke shared she was getting flown out to Los Angeles by a guy she had been talking to online. Used to “doing it for the plot,” Keke thought, what the heck, sure and hopped on a plane from Las Vegas to the City of Angels. However, what was supposed to be an exciting and romantic endeavor soured on her first night there.

Red flags everywhere

In her date’s bathroom, Keke uncovered fake lashes by the sink, a discovery she shared that earned her more than 2 million views. She records herself rummaging through her date’s bathroom and finding various feminine toiletries. From tampons and women’s deodorant to hair brushes and a new pack of toothbrushes. While her viewers demanded to know why she didn’t just leave after noticing these things, Keke hit them with a bit of “sprinkle sprinkle” wisdom.”

‘I’m going to enjoy my vacation’

Keke told her followers that she wasn’t mad–she would enjoy her vacation as planned and then ghost him once she went back home. According to her, she’d take advantage of the activities and free food before she called it quits.

Advertisement

“Dating is fun when you don’t care,” she wrote in one of the TikToks. She shared clips of all the activities they did together, like going to the balloon museum and having lunch. These clips were courtesy of her Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, which the man wore the entire time to help her with vlogging.

After their date at a balloon museum, Keke couldn’t take it anymore and changed her flight to leave earlier than expected. It wasn’t until she arrived home that her suspicions were confirmed.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses for the win

While scrubbing through the footage of the glasses, Keke caught the man red-handed when he opened his phone at the balloon museum. She shares the footage, which shows a blurry camera roll. Keke points out the selfies he has with another woman, allegedly kissing her in one of them.

Advertisement

This was enough for Keke to surmise that the man was either already in a relationship or was at least seeing other women.

“I didn’t see this video until I got home though,” Keke added in the caption. “@raybanmeta I deserve a collab at this point for being your best detective.”

Viewers commend her ‘detective’ skills

Several viewers were invested in Keke’s dating story, with many applauding her for her sleuthing skills.

Advertisement

“Your skills are unmatched,” one wrote.

Another added, “[At that point] you have to join the LAPD ma’am.”

However, several commiserated with Keke about what dating is like these days. Keke herself conceded that these experiences were just to prepare her for her true love.

Advertisement

“Everything is to prepare me for [my husband] so I appreciate him properly,” she wrote in a comment. “These are just fun little stories to tell my future grandkids about.”

When one user wrote that “it’s exhausting” to date this “era of men,” Keke, true to the “do it for the plot” maxim, wrote, “Just have fun with it! Date with logic until they prove they deserve your emotions. It makes things so much easier.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Keke via Instagram direct message and to Meta via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.