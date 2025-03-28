‘And you left?’: Woman’s Trail Rated Jeep gets dented in Raising Cane’s parking lot. Then the restaurant offers her 3 combos instead of covering repair costs

A Raising Cane’s customer says a location offered her food as compensation for damage sustained to her vehicle.

Featured Video

In a TikTok, Fergie (@xfergie5) said she accepted three combo meals after a fight involving a Raising Cane’s employee culminated in a massive dent to her Jeep. Viewers decried her decision to accept the meals instead of filing an insurance claim.

The text overlay reads, “Me admiring my car. Then remembering a Cane’s employee got into a fight and threw a customer into my car.”

In the latter portion of her on-screen caption, she shared how Raising Cane’s attempted to ameliorate the situation. Instead of offering to foot the bill for damage sustained to her Trail Rated car, they asked if food would be sufficient compensation.

Advertisement

“Cane’s gave me 3 combos instead of helping me get it fixed,” she wrote.

At the end of the video, she displays a massive dent on her rear right driver’s side. The vehicle’s back end is significantly crumpled inward. It looks like a billy goat stepped backward and rammed its head right into the back of the car.

Viewers question her decision

Several folks expressed their shock that Fergie accepted the Raising Cane’s meal as payment to begin with.

Advertisement

One user said, “Miss girl call corporate. If you can’t settle it through corporate find an only pay if you win style lawyer! You have a good case!”

Another replied. “Why did you take the food instead of calling the police or anything.”

Someone else was just shocked that the fast food employee was capable of such destruction. “Was the canes worker the [expletive] hulk?” they asked.

One said if free food was what she desired, she could’ve secured a heck of a lot more: “Could’ve easily finessed free canes for a year.”

Advertisement

A viewer questioned why she didn’t contact her insurance provider. “Why didn’t you contact your insurance they would of sued them to make them pay for it,” they asked.

Another commenter shared their own parking lot car damage tale. According to them, it was some of the fastest money they’ve ever earned. “A soldier punched my car getting into a domestic with his wife. [Happened] in the parking lot of a Mexican food place. Quickest $2k I made ever,” they shared.

Calling the cops

There are differing opinions when it comes to calling the police in the event of an accident. If you get into a fender bender with someone, but the damage’s insignificant or not discernible, authorities may not be necessary. If it’s a minor problem you’re able to suss out personally with the other driver, then phoning 5-0 may only further complicate matters.

Advertisement

However, some argue that hitting up the cops no matter what is a good rule of thumb. That’s because WikiHow writes that accidents don’t always need to be reported at the scene of the crime. But they typically can be called in to authorities within a 24-hour period.

Always call?

However, many advocate for always calling the police no matter what in an accident. This way, there’s a certified record of what happened. Even if you or the other driver never end up pressing charges, that official documentation is there. Additionally, if you did want to ring up your insurance company to cover the cost of damage, like Fergie’s incident, you could.

Advertisement

Online legal resource Nolo also writes that it’s always better to “err on the side of caution” and contact the police. “A trained law enforcement officer can be an invaluable source of help and information at the scene of a car accident,” the website states.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.