“Room went dead quiet”: Employees at rage rooms share their wildest encounters with customers

Rage rooms offer a safe, controlled environment for people with pent-up angst to blow off some steam. Rage room workers are no strangers to observing customers become aggressive, smashing plates with a hammer, or hurling old electronics at the wall.

But what happens when customers go too far?

In a post on r/AskReddit, a poster asks, “Rage room employees, what’s the craziest ‘oh my god, this person needs actual professional help’ thing you’ve seen in one of the rooms?”

The rage room Redditors share several bizarre moments customers went berserk while they watched quietly from the CCTV.

Several say they felt disturbed when customers opted for activities besides smashing the provided materials, such as talking to the objects like people. One worker says a woman began talking to a dead relative as she raged in the room.

Others say customers even risked injury while smashing sharp objects to pieces.

These are the 12 craziest encounters rage room workers had with customers.

1. “They didn’t know a human could produce a sound like that.”

“Apparently, some guy walked in and told them they might want to cover their ears. They told him it’s fine, they’re used to it. He just kind of shrugged and went in and spent like one minute looking like he was pumping himself up, then let out this horrible roar that must have lasted about 10 seconds. They didn’t know a human could produce a sound like that; everyone jumped. They say they felt it inside them, like their whole body was vibrating.

He apparently clove a table in two with the baseball bat in one hit, then threw the bat away so hard it embedded itself into a wall, and he just started throwing the pieces of the things he broke around as hard as he could. Apparently, when the time was up, he was not okay at all. He was spasming and barely coherent. After he’d managed to calm down a bit, he got his stuff, gave them a curt thanks and goodbye, and left.”—u/LeGrandLucifer

2. “Anyone who smashes up the stuff in complete silence.”

“At the rage room I went to, I asked the guy about his strangest experiences. He said that he’s always unnerved by anyone who smashes the stuff up in complete silence, but the worst were the disturbingly large number of people who requested ‘child-size mannequins’ to destroy.”—u/geese_moe_howard

3. “Having a full conversation with her dead mother.”

“A woman came in and spent 3 hours methodically destroying everything while having a full conversation with her dead mother, asking for forgiveness and sobbing. We didn’t charge her but definitely suggested grief counseling instead.”—u/NeroEnjoyerr

4. “A couple came in with 10-15 wedding photos of themselves.”

“We went for a work activity, and I asked the workers what the weirdest thing they had ever seen was. A couple came in with 10-15 wedding photos of themselves, lined them up around the room interspaced with other stuff, and just bashed the hell out of all of them and then hugged each other at the end and were both crying when they left.”—u/chokabloc

5. “Started carving his coworker’s name into the walls.”

“Regular customer started carving his coworker’s name into the walls with broken glass while muttering about ‘making them pay.’”—u/MistressMommyx

6. “Sat down and started screaming at them like they were real people.”

“I once heard a story of someone who didn’t smash the objects but instead sat down and started screaming at them like they were real people. That’s the kind of moment where you realize they probably need more than just a rage room.”—u/gospel100

7. “Whispered ‘I’m sorry’ to every single piece.”

“Watched a woman spend five full minutes hugging a printer before she finally smashed it, then whispered ‘I’m sorry’ to every single piece. Room went dead quiet.”—u/Mother_Soraka

8. “Destroy scarecrows dressed as living beings.”

“I don’t believe this person ever came to our business but here’s an email we received: ‘Hello. I have rage to release. Mind you, I am on mental watch, etc. I am no danger to living being. Legal reasons I am seriously mentally ill. But I am no danger to any living being but. I want a room where I can destroy scarecrows dressed as living beings.

I want a Bluetooth connection to speakers and various weapons, such as a sword or a hammer-like weapon, as I am a warrior (tank type)…You might save me from a counselor, maybe from medications.‘ Very sad for this individual, but jfc.”—u/CarobSpiritual1008

9. “Screamed at a stack of old TVs.”

“There was this lady who screamed at a stack of old TVs like they were her in-laws. I half expected her to start throwing the remotes! Someone get her an appointment.”—u/vodkalovergirl

A rage room in Westbury, New York. Credit: Alexandra Adele/Shutterstock

10. “Started to pry out the whole wall.”

“Not a worker, but when I went to one, a worker told us that a 14-year-old girl took a crowbar to the walls, and started to pry out the whole wall.”—u/14themoney24theroad

11. “Promptly bled out.”

“Not an employee, but I know of someone who broke a toilet in a rage room and then promptly bled out after they got cut with the porcelain. I’m honestly surprised this hasn’t happened more often.”—u/whaletacochamp

12. “He looked like he needed some therapy.”

“A customer brought pictures of his ex-wife and started breaking everything while calling her name. He looked like he needed some therapy, so he went to a rage room.”—sofia_flow1450

