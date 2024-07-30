‘I’m done scanning’: Woman warns of QR code scam that was sent to her doorstep

Scammers are using QR codes to steal people’s information. While they’ve commonly replaced real QR codes with links to fraudulent websites—some unsuspecting are receiving these scams right at their doorsteps.

TikTok user Nena Rome (@nenarome777) warns about a recent scam that arrived as a free package containing a ring in her latest video. It has received almost three million views as of Monday evening.

QR codes are barcodes that people can scan with their phone camera to direct them to various websites. These codes, frequently used on restaurant menus, parking meters, posters, and more, are vulnerable to scammers in the public.

However, Rome’s experience consisted of a QR code she received in a package. In the video, she says she unexpectedly received a package with a piece of jewelry, a ring, at her store.

“Apparently, a lot of women are receiving this. It’s a pretty cheap ring. It’s cute, but pretty cheap ring,” she alleges.

Rome says the package came with a few cards, which she shows in the video, one of which has a QR code on the back. Immediately suspicious, she called her bank to make sure there were no charges on her card.

QR code scams are a rising an issue

Earlier this year, the FBI released a warning about QR code scams. The agency says last year there had been about $150 million of reported losses involving fraudulent QR codes.

One Atlanta resident noticed the QR in her local parking garage was extra shiny. She realized that scammers were putting fake QR codes over real ones.

In an interview with GMA, the FBI said this scam is relatively widespread. Not only can scammers access your information through these links, but they can also drop a computer intrusion software that can alter your phone and steal credentials.

One user on Rome’s video commented, “Yep I work at a bank and we were notified of the QR code scam.”

The bank’s warning

Rome’s bank told her that these scammers are sending these rings (and QR codes) to many women.

“What they’re doing is they’re getting access to your phone, to all the accounts that are linked on your phone,” Rome says. “They’re wiping out bank accounts, doing whatever they want to do if you give them complete access.”

The TikToker ends her video by warning others that these packages with QR codes can come from all over the country, stating she got hers from Texas and others have gotten some from New York.

“Guess you can keep the ring, but do not do that. Do not scan the QR code,” she advises.

TikTok’s reaction to the scam

Viewers were shocked to hear about Rome’s experience—and grateful that she is spreading the word.

“No more scanning with my phone. Thank you,” one user commented.

Another user said, “Wow.. high level scam. Thank you so much for sharing.”

One viewer wrote, “I recently saw someone post this EXACT RING! She thought it was a secret admirer.”

A further user said this wasn’t their first time seeing the ring. “Omg! My best friend got the same ring and box!!!” they wrote.

Other commenters were skeptical of the scam.

“I’d be more afraid the ring has tracking or something. That it’s a pretty big financial investment to buy the ring and ship just hoping you use the QR code though,” one wrote.

Another said, “I thought the ring has a chip in it.”

How to prevent scammers from hacking your phone through QR codes

The Social Security Administration released precautionary steps people can take to avoid QR code fraud.

First, users should always verify the origin of the QR code. This includes making sure it comes from a reliable source. If after you scan it and it seems fake, do not enter any information into the webpage.

The SSA also recommends inspecting the code to check for any signs of tampering, unusual colors, or misspellings.

Another precautionary step is to always be cautious of unsolicited QR codes, like ones that come in an unexpected package. People should also be aware of urgent requests using QR codes.

The SSA says scammers often pretend to be government officials and use fake QR codes to defraud people.

For example, a scammer may pose as a Social Security employee claiming that you have an outstanding debt or a problem with your account and demanding immediate payment. The scammer may send fake QR codes via text or email requesting the payment.

The final precautionary step the Social Security Administration recommends is to stay informed on the latest QR code frauds and scams. They recommend following sources like cybersecurity blogs, news outlets, and official government websites for updates.

