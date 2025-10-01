Why are young Germans eating pudding with a fork in the park? Explaining the “pudding mit gabel” trend

There’s something strange going on in Germany and Austria—and no one can explain exactly why.

Featured Video

Groups of people, sometimes hundreds at a time, are showing up in city parks with a container of pudding in one hand and a fork in the other. Then, together, they start eating.

The trend, called pudding mit Gabel (which translates to “pudding with fork”), has already spread to cities like Hannover, Munich, Stuttgart, and Vienna.

Advertisement

People of all ages are joining in, from little kids to older folks. And no one’s really sure how it started.

It’s real, it’s weird, and no one knows who started it

TikToker Sammy (@germanwithsammy) recently explained it in a video for her English-speaking followers. Her clip, which has racked up more than 7.7 million views, attempts to break it all down—though she admits even she can’t find the source.

Advertisement

“There’s a trend going on in Germany right now that I don’t think the English-speaking world is aware of,” Sammy says at the start of her video. “And I need to make you aware of it.”

According to Sammy, people are gathering in massive numbers to eat pudding together—but not with a spoon. “Each with their own pudding, each with their own Gabel,” she says.

She describes a video from Vienna where around 1,000 people packed a park just to eat pudding. “They’re tapping the lid rhythmically to get ready,” she explains, calling it “pure absurdism.”

Advertisement

And despite not being able to find who started it or why, she fully supports it. “It’s stuff like this that makes me laugh when people say Germans aren’t funny,” she says. “This, to me, is peak German humor.”

There’s no political statement or hidden commentary behind it. As Sammy puts it, “It brings people together. And this exemplifies how Germans are joiners. They will go to the park with you. They will eat pudding mit Gabel.”

Sammy’s video sparked a wave of excitement from viewers around the world, who either wanted to join the trend or said they already had.

Advertisement

One person wrote, “I yearn for pudding mit gabel instead of what’s going on here in the USA.”

Another said, “Pudding mit gabel essen is so whimsical and silly, I love it.”

Some leaned into the absurdity of it all. “A German joke is no laughing matter,” one commenter joked. Another added, “We did it in Luxembourg too.”

And at least one person tried to bring the movement stateside: “NYC PUDDING WITH FORK ANYONE?”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.