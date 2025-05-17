Publix recalls baby food after lead concerns

Publix issued a recall of baby food pouches sold at its stores over potential lead poisoning fears.

The recall affects GreenWise baby food in the following flavors:

Pear

Kiwi

Spinach

Pea

These products, produced by Andros LLC, will be pulled from the grocery’s shelves, accord to News 4.

Affected items were primarily sold in 4-ounce pouches and have specific lot numbers that can be found on the Publix website.

The notice was posted to the store’s website on May 13, 2025.

“We take our responsibility for our customers’ safety very seriously,” a notice on the site said. “We vigilantly monitor regulatory agencies, so we’re among the first to know when a product recall or food safety warning is issued. If a recall or warning occurs, we immediately alert store locations to remove the product from the shelves (if sold there). We post details here on Publix.com to keep you informed.”

Why was the baby food recalled?

According to the News 4 report, the recall was triggered after a “routine sampling,” and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knows all about it.

The FDA was notified and is currently investigating the incident to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are affected.

Publix operates 1,404 stores in several states in the U.S., including Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Fortunately, there are no reports of anyone getting ill because of the problematic baby food items.

However, customers are urged to check their pantries and avoid using any product matching the recalled description.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com.”

The impacted products’ Global Trade Item Number is 41414-00901, and they have a best-used-by date of 11-01-2025.

