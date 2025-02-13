‘Why you got my 9-year-old telling her classmates?’: Mom buys Pringles Valentine’s Snack Stacks for child’s class. Then she takes a closer look at what they say

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for lovers. Every year, kids in grade school exchange snacks and cards with their classmates. Many brands release limited-edition, themed snacks to make the gifting process more manageable for parents. But one mom is questioning the message on Pringle’s Valentine’s Day boxes.

In a video with over 33,000 views, Kelsey (@kelseykmomof5) opens a cardboard box full of single-serving Pringles boxes. The lids are red and pink, covered in hearts for Valentine’s Day, and include a themed message.

However, one of the messages caught Kelsey’s eye.

She holds up one of the boxes, which sports the message, “You’re one hot potato.”

On-screen text reads, “Pringles—why you got my 9-year-old telling her classmates they are ‘one hot potato?’”

In the caption, she continues, “I have one question—what the hell?”

She pans to the other Pringles containers in the package, which have other messages like “I love our friend-chip,” “I mustache you to be mine,” and “You’re all that and a stack of chips.”

Are the Pringles Valentine’s appropriate for kids?

In the comments, which have since been turned off, viewers argued whether the “hot potato” Pringles Valentine’s Day pun is appropriate for children to exchange in class. Some agreed that the term “hot” is inappropriate for children, while others said the outrage is silly.

According to Urban Dictionary, the most common definition of the term “hot” is “very attractive,” which could be seen as inappropriate for children.

However, the family-friendly cover music group Kidz Bop doesn’t omit the word in their censored pop songs. So, it’s hard to say whether “hot” belongs on children’s products or not.

Others in the comments questioned whether the product is targeted at children in the first place. However, others quickly shut the argument down, noting that adults rarely exchange Valentine’s Day snacks and cards with their co-workers, friends, or platonic acquaintances.

Plus, a single-serving Pringles can might warrant a side-eye if gifted to a significant other.

As the discussion became heated, Kelsey quickly turned the comments section off. She updated the caption, writing, “I didn’t think I would need to clarify- but this is a JOKE! Y’all in the comments need to COOL IT.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelsey via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Pringles via contact form.

