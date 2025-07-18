“They changed Pringles”: Social media is complaining about the new taste of an old favorite

A man notices a major change to the classic Pringles recipe, asking others if they’ve had a similar experience with the fan-favorite chip.

Featured Video

Did the taste and texture of Pringles change?

In a video with over 1.9 million views, TikToker Searles Station (@searlesstation) holds up a single, Original Pringle.

“This is completely different. This is not the normal Pringle,” he claims. “It’s got bumps on it. They used to be smooth and grainy.”

Advertisement

He takes a bite of the chip and shakes his head.

“It’s completely different,” he reiterates. “This is not a Pringle. Can somebody help me understand what’s going on?”

While Pringles has not announced a change to the chip, reviewers on Pringles’ website point out a change within the last month.

Advertisement

“Haven’t bought Pringles in months. I got 2 cans today for a treat. They don’t taste the same today. Even my children agree. I thought they might be past date, but I checked and they aren’t. I won’t buy again unless they change back to the original recipe,” one writes.

“Pringles recipe has changed for sure! I’ve been eating Pringles for over 25 years and they are just greasy and salty. Please, for the love of all Pringles lovers/ change it back!!” another laments.

“They taste bad, and they always seem stale. Horrendous decisions made, and they’re now off my shopping list for good… Bummer!” a third adds.

What do shoppers think of recipe changes?

Many shoppers express their irritation when companies change the recipe of their favorite foods. The Daily Dot previously reported on outrage over recipe changes to Kraft Mac & Cheese and Texas Roadhouse’s bread rolls.

Advertisement

Similarly, commenters share their frustration with the new Pringles.

“I thought I was going crazy. Pringles are terrible now,” one says.

“I remember them being more crispy and saltier and potatoey. Now they taste like pressed cardboard mash with a hint of a whisper of salt,” another writes.

“They taste like instant potatoes,” a third adds.

Advertisement

Others try to figure out which ingredient changed. One TikToker, The Food Hacker (@o_g_deez), compares pre-COVID Pringles to new cans. She notices that rice powder, more corn starch, and salt were added to the recipe.

“READ THE CAN IT SAYS ……BIO ENGINEERED FOOD !!” a commenter suggests.

“Everything has cheaper quality. Big companies are cutting corners,” another says.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Searles Station for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.