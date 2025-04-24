‘A car that’ll stick with you for decades’: Woman wins Nissan Versa on ‘The Price Is Right.’ Then she trades it in for a Toyota RAV4

A contestant on The Price Is Right who won a new Nissan Versa says she traded it in for a Toyota RAV4 instead. Will she have winner’s remorse?

In a now-viral video, Kate Steinberg (@itskatesteinberg) takes viewers along as she picks up her prize car from a dealership.

“So, remember when I won a car on ‘The Price Is Right’?” she begins. “The day has come. What happens is, when you win a car on ‘The Price Is Right’—I won a Nissan Versa—you could keep that car, or you can take that credit and get a new car. So, that’s what I did.”

She films herself walking into the dealership and greeting a salesperson.

“Holy [expletive]. This is such an upgrade,” she says as she sits in her new Toyota RAV4.

She finishes off the video by dancing, kissing her new ride, and showing a license plate frame that reads, “I won this car on The Price Is Right.”

Viewers respond

In the comments section, viewers agreed that the Toyota was an upgrade from the Nissan she originally won.

“You made the right choice here, Toyota is elite compared to Nissan,” one wrote.

A second said, “Free RAV is insane. You literally have a car that’ll stick with you for decades.”

“Love the RAVs! Great pick!” a third wrote, to which Steinberg responded, “I didn’t realize there is a whole Rav community,” followed by crying, heart hands, and clapping emoji.

Another viewer said they had personal experience with the Nissan Versa. “I’m so glad you didn’t keep the Nissan versa, I’ve had mine for about 3 years and I’m ready to get rid of it, something is always broken,” they wrote.

Is the RAV4 really better than the Versa?

According to Car and Driver, the RAV4 “is a pleasant and capable compact SUV that fits well into most folks’ lives, which generally take place on-road, not off. The RAV4 provides good space for people and their cargo as well as a long list of driver aids and easy-to-use tech.”

The 2025 model, ranging from $30,645 to $38,950, ranks 7th out of 10 in Car and Driver’s Best Compact SUVs category.

In contrast, Car and Driver writes that the Versa is “not impressive when it comes to performance, but it is comfortable, easy to drive, and doesn’t feel like a typical penalty box.”

Despite not being very impressive, the site contends that it has a hard price to beat. “Over its lifetime, the Versa has provided basic transportation with solid fuel economy for those on limited budgets.”

The 2025 model is the only sub-$20,000 vehicle on the market, and you likely won’t be able to find a car for that price after its production run ends. “The Hyundai Elantra and the new Kia K4 are nicer alternatives but start in the low $20,000 range. So if that extra four or five grand is a dealbreaker, we suggest picking up a new Versa soon,” the site adds.

Ranging from $18,330 to $22,330, the 2025 Versa ranks 1st out of 3 in Car and Driver’s Best Subcompact Cars category. It was also the top subcompact sedan choice on the 2025 Editors’ Choice list.

What are the engine, transmission, and performance like?

In the RAV4, “There’s a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine up front making 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard on all RAV4 trims, with all-wheel drive an option.”

Whereas, the Versa has a “122-hp four-cylinder engine that powers the front wheels. A five-speed manual is the default transmission on base models, but a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) can be had on the S too.”

How about fuel economy?

“The RAV4 earns class-competitive fuel-economy estimates from the EPA. Front-wheel-drive RAV4s manage an estimated 35 mpg on the highway, while all-wheel-drive models see 33 or 34 mpg there,” Car and Driver states.

Meanwhile, “The Versa is rated up to 32 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway when equipped with the CVT. The entry-level Versa with the manual has significantly worse figures, with an estimated 27 mpg city and 35 highway.”

Interiors and comfort?

Car and Driver states, “The RAV4’s interior prioritizes occupant comfort and cubby storage, but buyers need to shop above the base LE trim for an interior with eye appeal.”

For the Versa, it says, “The Versa’s interior no longer looks and feels like a children’s play area. It uses nice materials throughout and has soft-touch surfaces on the doors and dashboard. While Nissan doesn’t offer power-adjustable seats and leather upholstery here, the fanciest model can be had with heated front seats as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.”

Final verdict?

Based on Car and Driver’s reviews, it seems the RAV4 is indeed an upgrade from the Versa. This is unsurprising, given that the vehicles are in different classes and have a price difference ranging from $12,315 to $16,620.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on drivers having buyer’s remorse after buying new vehicles. However, despite Car and Driver’s assertion that there are better compact SUVs to be had, Steinberg writes in her caption, “The Price Is Right making dreams come true.” So, it seems she is happy with her new ride and won’t be having winner’s remorse anytime soon.

