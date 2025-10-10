“This is abuse”: Family slammed for “pranking” their sober brother by secretly feeding him rum cake

A family’s so-called prank on TikTok has sparked widespread outrage as viewers saw a five-year-sober man realize he had unknowingly eaten rum cake.

The viral video, posted by user Jessy (@xo.jessyy), showed her brother realizing that he had been tricked into breaking sobriety. His mother and other sister appeared to laugh off the incident, calling it a joke, but many saw it as a disturbing act of betrayal.

Her original video has been viewed over 2.9 million times and has nearly 14,000 comments.

In the clip, the brother looked visibly shaken after learning what happened. He tried to joke about not being able to drive, but viewers noticed his anxiety rising.

TikToks reveal details of the rum cake “prank”

In follow-up videos, @xo.jessyy explained what had happened in more detail. She said, “So my brother has been sober for 5 years. My sister had gave him a piece of cake and didn’t tell him that there was rum in it. My brother started having almost a panic attack.”

She added that many assumed the alcohol would have cooked off. She clarified, “There’s rum cakes where the rum is poured on top of the cake after it is baked. And that is exactly how this one was made.”

According to her, her brother no longer wanted contact with the sister who served him the cake. “He just wants to cut all ties with her,” she said, calling the act “super f*cked up” because “you don’t mess with anyone’s sobriety.”

In another video, she accused her sister of trying to rewrite the story. “Now she made a whole video saying that the rum was cooked into the cake and that it evaporated. That is not what she told me,” she said. The clip described how their brother asked several times whether the cake had rum, only to be told it did not.

Viewers rally behind the brother online

Across social media, viewers expressed anger and compassion for the man in the videos.

On Threads, @lauren.dane wrote, “The video of the family who secretly fed rum cake to their son/brother when he’s been sober for 5 years and they knew it, is what abuse looks like. That’s not funny.”

On Reddit, users echoed that sentiment. u/Curlot observed, “You can see him try to laugh it off but then she starts pushing him like he knew had a problem and the self control to stop it and yet you’re trying to push him back down that hole.”

Another Redditor, u/Soul_Reaper821, added, “Makes it worse she made a follow up video saying it was funny and if the situation happened again she would do it again and laugh at him again too cause ‘it’s not that serious’”

Fitness coach @bethferacofitness, who is ten years sober, also weighed in on Instagram. She wrote, “This young man is not only questioning his sobriety but also realizing that his own family doesn’t even f*cking support him. When they say addiction is a family disease, this is exactly what the f*ck they mean. My man, you didn’t relapse you were set up.”

Even so, a community note on X stated that the video might be staged “rage bait,” though that claim remains unconfirmed.

Regardless, many pointed out that deceiving someone about what they are eating or drinking is never acceptable. Whether it involves alcohol, allergies, or personal beliefs, the principle remains the same; it’s an act of violation, not humor.

@xo.jessyy did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

