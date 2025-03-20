‘You could get up to $80’: Expert says you could make money if you’ve had a Poppi—even without proof of purchase

If you’ve had a Poppi before, you’ll want to tune into what this lawyer is saying about a class-action lawsuit against the company.

Featured Video

What’s a Poppi?

Poppi markets itself as new-age soda. “Soda’s back, but it’s better” is the company’s slogan. Allegedly, the soda has prebiotics that help your gut. At one point, the can even said that it’s for a “healthy gut.”

The website lists the benefits of the prebiotics as “a special type of fiber that can act as food for healthy bacteria in your gut. Each can of poppi contains prebiotics from agave inulin and cassava root fiber.”

Advertisement

However, in a class-action lawsuit filed in June 2024, Poppi was accused of falsely advertising just how healthy it is for the gut. According to ClassAction, Poppi recently “agreed to pay an $8.9 million settlement.”

Angela (@thelawyerangela) breaks down the lawsuit.

Poppi class-action lawsuit

“Poppi is settling their class-action lawsuit, so don’t throw away your receipts yet because even though you will still get money back without proof of purchase, you will get a lot more back if you have your receipts in uncapped amounts,” Angela says.

Advertisement

The class-action lawsuit was filed in California federal court, stating that the product’s advertised gut health benefits were false. Angel explains the reasons for this lawsuit further.

“In order to get the benefits to your gut of this prebiotic, you’d have to drink at least 4 Poppis a day. But drinking that much would then increase your intake of sugar, which would then cancel out the benefits of the prebiotic,” Angela says of the claims alleged in the lawsuit.

Angela’s video has over 15,600 views. The Daily Dot has previously covered Angela TikToks breaking down class-action lawsuits, including Canada Dry’s class-action lawsuit.

Viewers weigh in on the drama.

Advertisement

“Wait. I have all my receipts from Amazon!” one customer excitedly announced.

“And here I am thinking it was just my Crohn’s after drinking these. Damn I don’t keep my receipt,” shared someone else.

“Receipts from pick up orders are hopefully good to as proof of purchase,” said someone else.

About the money

Angela explains that you will be entitled to 75 cents per single can of the products purchased, $3 per four-pack of products, $6 per eight-pack, and $9 per 12-pack or 15-pack. However, Angela also mentions that even if you don’t have a receipt, you may be entitled to up to $16 back from the company. According to ClassAction, it doesn’t matter which flavor you purchased.

Advertisement

“However, there is a provision in this agreement that, depending on how many people file, you could get up to $80—even without proof,” Angela says.

If approved by the court, a website will be launched where consumers can file: PoppiSettlement.com.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angela for comment via TikTok message and email and to Poppi via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.