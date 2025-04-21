Couple invites Pope Francis to their wedding. Then they see the response

In light of Pope Francis’ passing this Easter Monday, one couple’s story about their small but memorable connection with the Vatican is striking a chord online.

A Redditor who goes by u/Misther__ shared that they and their now-wife sent a wedding invitation to the Pope—just for fun—back when they were engaged. To their surprise, they got a reply.

How did the Vatican respond?

“My wife and I sent a wedding invite to Pope Francis for fun when we were engaged and this was the Vatican’s response,” they wrote in a subreddit, along with a photo of the letter they received.

The post racked up over 45,000 upvotes.

In the letter, signed by Monsignor Roberto Campisi, the couple was told:

“Dear Mr. [name blurred], His Holiness Pope Francis has received your kind letter, and he has asked me to thank you. His Holiness will pray for you and your fiancée on the happy occasion of your wedding. He invokes upon you God’s abundant blessings. Yours sincerely, Monsignor Roberto Campisi”

Even non-religious users say they’d frame it

In the comments under the post, people couldn’t help but admire the gesture—even those who aren’t particularly religious.

“Technically you’re now spiritually sponsored by the Pope,” one user joked.

“I’m not a religious person, but that’s a class act,” another added.

Others appreciated how honest and down-to-earth the letter felt. “They don’t pretend that it was written by the actual pope… I’ve never thought of the Catholic Church as wholesome but that’s… down to earth,” one person wrote.

And for many, the letter felt like a piece of history worth keeping. “I’m not religious, and I’d still frame that,” one comment read. “Your grandkids will get a kick out of it someday.”

