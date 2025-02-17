‘Please tell me I’m not the only one who didn’t know this’: Woman opens bag of Pop Secret popcorn. Then she realizes what the slit is for

If you’re tired of fishing unpopped kernels out of your popcorn one by one, one woman shares how the Pop Secret bag design can help.

In a video with over 8 million views, Brittany (@brit617) takes a freshly popped Pop Secret popcorn out of the microwave. But before she opens the bag, she flips it upside down over her popcorn bowl.

On-screen text reads, “I finally figured out what the slit on the microwave popcorn bag is for.”

She shakes the unopened bag, with just a small slit at the entrance, over the popcorn bowl. The unpopped kernels begin to fall out, and the popped kernels stay in the bag.

As the kernels fall into the bowl, Brittany shakes her head in disbelief.

She puts down the popcorn bag and shows the aftermath, a small pile of uncooked kernels in the bowl, which she can throw away before serving the popcorn.

The caption reads, “Please tell me I’m not the only one who didn’t know this until today.”

What is the slit in microwave popcorn actually for?

Some viewers point out that while the slit certainly works to sort out uncooked kernels, it may not be the design’s primary purpose.

“It’s not for that, but it’s convenient for that,” one writes.

Another responds, “For anyone wondering, anything that goes in the microwave needs ventilation to prevent the air from being trapped and exploding the container.”

“It’s to let out the air so it doesn’t explode,” another suggests.

“I think it’s for the steam, but I do the same thing, lmao. I hate crunching the kernels on accident,” a third adds.

Others react to the kernel hack

Other commenters call the hack ingenious and say they’ll use it next time they make microwave popcorn.

“The way my jaw just dropped,” one writes.

“I’m making popcorn rn I’m gonna try this don’t lie to me…..” another says.

Some point to the number of kernels left in Brittany’s bag, suggesting that she put it back in the microwave for longer.

“I don’t think you cooked it long enough,” a viewer comments.

“Listen to your popcorn. When it slows down to like 2-3 seconds between pops before taking it out. I’ve never had that many unpopped kernels,” another suggests.

“Girl, I think you could leave it pop for a few more seconds bc why are there so many unpopped kernels,” a third adds.

But not everyone wants to discard the unpopped kernels before eating their popcorn.

“Finally you can eat the seeds without all those pesky poofy things in the way,” one jokes.

“You mean…y’all don’t eat the kernels…?” another asks.

“Nooo but the half popped kernelss D: It’s the best part,” a third comments.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittany via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Pop Secret for further information.

