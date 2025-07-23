Advertisement
“Please respect my journey”: Is polyphonic perception real? TikToker becomes a meme after bold claim

“I would kill for this combination of delusion and main character energy.”

Photo of Ljeonida Mulabazi

Ljeonida Mulabazi
polyphonic music tiktok

A TikTok creator’s attempt to explain how she hears music has people equal parts fascinated and cracking up.

Brelle the Nail Connoisseur (@iambrelle) posted a video where she broke down the layers of Justin Timberlake’s “My Love”. As the chorus played, she gestured in the air, using her fingers to map out what she described as different production elements from Timbaland and Danjah.

“Visual representation of polyphonic perception for me,” the on-screen text read.

@iambrelle This is the best way I can describe what its like every time I hear music. #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #adhd #polyphonic ♬ My Love (feat. T.I.) – Justin Timberlake
The post quickly spread like wildfire on TikTok. Clips of it started appearing with some creators poking fun at her, while others attempted their own “polyphonic perception” demos to see if they could do the same thing.

So… is this even a real thing?

What Brelle described as “polyphonic perception” isn’t some rare ability. Limited research shows that most people can isolate individual sounds in music if they concentrate on them. It’s how we navigate noisy environments every day—filtering out background noise to focus on one voice or instrument.

Do some people do it more naturally than others? Probably. Musicians, for instance, often have stronger auditory separation skills. But this ability isn’t unique to a select few—it’s a pretty universal human trait. 

Social media doesn’t hold back

While the original video was meant to show how Brelle experiences music, much of the internet latched onto the clip for another reason: it was easy meme material.

Memes started appearing on X.

And TikTok. 

Commenters under her original video didn’t hold back either.

“I have polyvision. I can see out of both eyes. It’s honestly a gift. Please respect my journey,” one commenter joked.

Another wrote, “I would kill for this combination of delusion and main character energy.”

And one person cut straight to the point: “ I hear all of the instruments.’ Bruh that would be called a song.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brelle via TikTok direct messages.

Ljeonida Mulabazi

Ljeonida is a reporter and writer with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of Tirana in her native Albania. She has a particular interest in all things digital marketing; she considers herself a copywriter, content producer, SEO specialist, and passionate marketer. Ljeonida is based in Tbilisi, Georgia.

