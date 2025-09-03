Ex-Playboy model says American Airlines singled her out, told her to “button up” top before boarding

An American Airlines crew member allegedly told ex-Playboy model Sarah Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) to cover up during a Sunday night flight to Atlanta. The influencer recounted the encounter in a viral X post, which quickly ignited a broader debate about in-flight dress codes.

Featured Video

According to Cheek, the issue centered on her outfit and how it fit her body. She alleged that staff singled her out because of her chest, telling her she needed to button her shirt before boarding.

Cheek details “big boobs”-dress code clash

Cheek told her 374.4K followers on X, “The flight attendant on @AmericanAir told me I needed to button up my shirt prior to boarding my flight.” She continued, “I was unaware that American Airlines had a dress code that said you can’t wear athletic attire if you have big boobs.”

Advertisement

Cheek also posted a couple of photos of her look: a cropped athletic top beneath an unbuttoned yellow flannel. She paired the shirt with leggings, sneakers, and high socks. Despite the casual outfit, she said the airline treated her differently from other passengers.

“Finally leaving Atlanta after a cancelled flight this morning, rescheduling twice, and then being delayed,” Cheek tweeted not long afterward. “Now the flight attendant, tells me to button my shirt, but not the other women wearing the same outfit but are different in color than I am. 🙄 @AmericanAir glad I’m a platinum member.”

Advertisement

Social media reactions and airline apology

Commenters weighed in on the situation, with many defending Cheek. One person responded, “The dress code [varies] airlines to airlines and also the flight attendants.”

Another tweeted, “I’ve seen gals that have only a sports bra on on my flights. At least you have a shirt on over your sports bra.”

I’ve seen gals that have only a sports bra on on my flights. At least you have a shirt on over your sports bra. — Craig Milburn (@CraigMilburn5) August 31, 2025

Advertisement

Many people on X suggested that the flight attendant was simply jealous of Cheek’s looks. They claimed that was why they asked her to cover up.

However, not everyone took her side. Some users argued that she exaggerated the issue. “Dress appropriately in public,” one wrote. Another said, “As a girl mom I don’t want my daughter to think it’s ok and it’s not jealousy, it’s respect for others. I applaud @AmericanAir for this!!”

Dress codes vary between airlines, and what may fly for one airline could be banned by another airline. Notably, American Airlines doesn’t have a clear-cut dress code in its code of carriage. Instead, it tells customers, “Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”

While people reacted to the model’s experience, the American Airlines social media team issued an apology. It tweeted, “We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we’re sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service. We’re sharing this experience with crew leadership internally, and we’d like to have our specialist take a closer look if we can.”

Advertisement

We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we’re sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service. We’re sharing this experience with crew leadership internally, and we’d like to have our specialist take a closer look if we can.… — americanair (@AmericanAir) August 31, 2025

The company invited Cheek to continue the conversation privately, asking her to send contact details via direct message.

Sara Blake Cheek did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via X DM.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.