“Bro, just let the kid enjoy the view!”: Passenger fights toddler for control of plane window shade as parent does nothing

A viral in-flight video showing a grown passenger physically holding down his window shade while a toddler tries to lift it has launched a heated debate online about parenting and plane etiquette.

In a video with over 514,000 views shared to X by the @InternetH0F account, a passenger shows a tiny hand reaching down the side of the toddler’s seat to pull open the plane window.

The passenger holds down the window shade as the child grunts in frustration and tries to pull the man’s hand from the shade’s tab. The child even reaches behind their seat, trying to unplug the man’s headphones, and blocking the man’s television screen as he watches a movie.

The child’s guardian, who presumably sits with the child, does not try to correct the disruptive behavior.

He had to fight a 4 year old to kepe his window down during the flight 😂 pic.twitter.com/AJNHjpLAgf — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 7, 2025

How did viewers react to the misbehaving child?

In the comments, viewers share their outrage over the lack of discipline from the child’s parent.

“I’m calling the flight attendant, make them reprimand the parent and child,” one suggests.

“If you can’t keep your child in line on a plane don’t travel,” another remarks.

“This is the fault of the parents!! It’s a parents job to teach their child manners and how to behave in public spaces. If you haven’t done so, maybe you need some lessons on manners as well,” a viewer writes.

However, others sympathize with the kid’s desire to see out the window of the plane.

“People who want to close the window are the worst type of people… Very inconsiderate. Just because you dont enjoy beautiful things doesn’t mean you have to make everyone else suffer. Sad all around for both sides,” one writes.

“Bro, just let the kid enjoy the view!” a second exclaims.

“I am normally on the side of the adult whenever there is a kid versus adult confrontation on an airplane. But let the kid look out the window. That’s the fun of getting the window seat no?” a third says.



