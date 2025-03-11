‘Um.. is this normal?’: Woman gets on flight. Then she looks out the window

The one place you don’t want anything unexpected to occur? For many, it’s when you’re on an airplane. One passenger asked social media if a strange sighting outside the plane’s window is normal.

In a video with over 7.7 million views, Nikki (@nikki_makes_memes) films a yellow, foaming liquid running outside a window in the seat across the aisle from her.

“Um… Is this normal?” on-screen text asks. The caption continues, “Please let me know.”

What is the mysterious foam?

Several viewers joked about the yellow foam in the comments section.

“They went to car wash,” one wrote.

“BRO IS ON JUPITER,” another said. .

“They’re just giving the plane coffee for energy,” a third joked.

However, others shared what they really think is happening: de-icing.

“Guys, it’s a de-icing fluid. The ice on the airplane greatly decreases its performance. This fluid melts the ice and prevents it from building up. Hope this helped!!” a viewer said.

“Defrost spray,” another wrote.

“De-icing and yes it’s normal, it’s to melt any ice on the plane because the ice can cause aerodynamic changes that can have a negative impact on the plane,” a third added.

Why is de-icing important?

You wouldn’t think that a thin coat of flurries or ice could make much of a difference in the safety of a massive airplane.

But ice frozen on an airplane’s wings can decrease lift by 30%, according to CNN. That’s what keeps the plane safely in the sky.

De-icing liquid typically includes a form of glycol to lower the freezing point of water that comes in contact with the plane. These liquids often have a yellow tinge.

More commenters share their thoughts on de-icing.

“Ts pmo bc when this happened to me it delayed the plane for 1 hour,” one shared.

“Yes. It’s called de-icing fluid. You’d 100% rather have this than what icing can and will do,” another wrote.

While viewers assured Nikki that de-icing is “normal,” she teased that “something happened” on the plane in a follow-up video but doesn’t elaborate further.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nikki via TikTok direct message and comment.

