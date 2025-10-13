“Share to save an artist”: Pinterest finally lets you turn off AI posts—here’s how

Pinterest users are celebrating as though liberated from bondage after the site added toggles to turn off recommendations for AI posts. After many months of increasing complaints about images created by large language models flooding the platform, the company has finally responded, earning widespread cheers.

Except, of course, when it doesn’t work.

How to filter out AI posts on Pinterest

Pinterest has remained an underrated yet enduring social media platform through the years, but has also been one of the most affected platforms when it comes to generative AI. As an image-heavy site, accounts started popping up to churn out thousands of fake photos and “art” generated by the bots, pushing out the real stuff on everyone’s feeds.

“I hate how Pinterest is just AI and ads now. It’s unusable,” said X user @PinKIYSensei in late September. “The beauty of seeing an outfit on a real person or a beautifully decorated home is knowing that it’s possible bc it’s real. It exists somewhere. AI is not aspirational at all.”

Complaints from loyal users were boosted by those from newer Gen Z accounts who have started using Pinterest in place of Google searches for online shopping.

The company attempted to mitigate the issue by launching an AI detection and labeling program in March, but it didn’t do much to keep the slop off people’s feeds. Finally, on Oct. 12, 2025, they took a real step toward eliminating bot images from their users’ sights entirely.

There are already TikTok tutorials on how to toggle AI recommendations off. Simply follow these steps:

Select the gear icon in the top right corner of the site. Go to “refine your recommendations.” Click the “GenAI” option on the far right of the overhead menu. De-select every content category for which you do not want to see posts that include generative AI content. Enjoy your freedom.

This reportedly only removes content tagged as AI, so some bot content might still sneak into your life.

On the mobile app, you’ll find these toggles under “home feed tuner.” Some users have reported that this does not seem to work for them, while others say that the option to turn off AI recommendations doesn’t appear at all with the latest version of the app.

Those who have achieved success, however, are ecstatic.

wish google and other companies would do this. it’s genuinely not helpful to have AI images muddled with images of things that exist in the real world. if im trying to find an example of a certain garment to show a certain tailoring technique, i need a real example not an AI pic https://t.co/pNIUF4emRM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 13, 2025

“Share to save an artist”

While TikTokers thanked tutorial makers for freeing them from AI hell, X users celebrated their newfound liberation.

YOU CAN TURN OFF AI IMAGES ON PINTEREST NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/xr1RiyFhdH — han 🐇 (@hansoeii) October 13, 2025

“YOU CAN TURN OFF AI IMAGES ON PINTEREST NOW!!!!” screamed @hansoeii alongside an image of a man breaking his chains.

pinterest finally allowing a way to filter out AI slop IM FREEEEE — kleo @ MCM E-05 (@noxarcanaart) October 12, 2025

User @noxarcanaart cheered that “pinterest finally allowing a way to filter out AI slop IM FREEEEE.”

“It’s not perfect, it’s just tagged AI content you can remove from your feed BUT IT’S SOMETHING,” wrote @DSens0r. “IT’S SOMETHIIIINNNGGG!!!!!!!”

Share to save an artist https://t.co/wNmZFTyqMG — DannyAraya is on BlueSky (@DannyAraya) October 13, 2025

“Share to save an artist,” said @DannyAraya on the announcement.

