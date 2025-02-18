‘How is this OK?’: Woman starts to make pizza rolls with Pillsbury biscuits dough. Then she takes a closer look

A woman alleged that she bought a tin of Pillsbury biscuits that contained an unsavory addition: metal scraps.

User @badgalprepre suggested she was making pizza rolls using Pillsbury dough. Halfway through cooking, though, she said she noticed small, silver pieces embedded in the dough.

After a few moments, the content creator said she realized that the pieces were metal shavings from the biscuit’s container.

“There are literally metal shavings in this biscuit dough. How is this OK? We’ve been eating metal,” @badgalprepre said in her clip. As of Monday, her video amassed more than 13,300 views. The content creator alleged that the Pillsbury container was “falling off” and getting into the biscuit.

“So are we going to just IGNORE these metal shavings in biscuits!! I fed this to my family,” she wrote in the text overlay of her TikTok. “Count ya days, Pillsbury.”

Other customers share similar experiences with Pillsbury

While this might not be a common recurrence, some other customers have reported finding small pieces of metal in their Pillsbury dough. This is usually attributed to tiny fragments of the packaging breaking off during opening.

For instance, in the r/foodsafety subreddit, another customer said they noticed “a fleck of metallic piece” on their Pillsbury dough.

“I decided to cook them anyway to see if they’ll still be there after and they were,” the Redditor warned. “I picked out as much as I could see… Anyone else seeing this more often?”

It wasn’t clear whether the affected Redditor had already asked Pillsbury for an explanation. But many users encouraged them too.

“Let them know about it,” one commenter wrote. “Metal shavings should not be in food.”

In response to a customer who found similar metal flakes in 2015, the X account for Pillsbury wrote, “Sometimes, tiny pieces of the silver paper packaging sticks to the dough.” The account encouraged the customer who found the metal bits on their food to reach out to the company personally so it could replace the can.

While annoying, it doesn’t appear this is a widespread issue. Manufacturing processes can sometimes introduce small metal fragments into the dough. So if you find your Pillsbury product has been tainted, it’s important to contact the company immediately and report the issue.

After the metal incident, viewers are encouraged to make more food from scratch

In the comments section of @badgalprepre’s video, several users said they’ve similarly found small scraps of metal in their Pillsbury products.

“This happened to me with crescent rolls,” one commenter shared.

“Mines had shards of glass,” another said. “I got mines from Aldi’s.”

“Yeah, after I saw those in my Pillsbury biscuits 2 years ago, I just been on the Great Value brand ever since,” a third user added.

Meanwhile, other commenters said buying frozen biscuits prevents the metal bits from sticking to the food.

“Get the frozen ones in the bag, they are just as good,” one user advised.

“That’s why I started using frozen biscuits,” another echoed.

And some said that horror stories such as the one @badgalprepre shared convinced them to start making more of their meals from scratch.

“I’m so glad I make everything from scratch,” one woman said.

“That’s why I stopped buying them and started making my own,” another wrote. “After a few times making them, I have got it down and can make them fresh so fast and they taste way better!!!”

“That’s why making homemade foods where you can is so much better,” a third user commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @badgalprepre via TikTok comment and to General Mills, which owns Pillsbury, through email.

